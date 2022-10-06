ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say

Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Ida, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Watch the Coast Guard rescue boaters from sharks, a potential new riverfront hotel, the legend behind New Orleans vampires and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. A new...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#City Council#Trash Collection#Metro Services Group
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Oct. 11

Has been designated a People’s Garden by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a first in Louisiana. New Orleans also is one of only 17 urban hubs to have a People’s Garden. The USDA started its People’s Garden initiative to highlight and support community gardens that grow fresh produce used in local food systems. Sankofa Community Garden is located at 27 St. Claude Court in the Lower 9th Ward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

17-year-old shot dead near Mid-City Baskin-Robbins, police say

A 17-year-old was shot dead near the Baskin-Robbins and Rouses on North Carrolton in Mid-City late Friday, New Orleans police said. Police received the call of the shooting in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue (map) just after 9:30 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene, according to the NOPD. The victim was not identified.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast

Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
EMPIRE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

The Chicory House is a new cafe at The Rink in the Garden District

There’s something new and tasty going on at The Rink, the collection of shops that has been a Garden District staple for decades. Built at 2725 Prytania St. on the site of the circa-1884 Crescent City roller rink, the 19,000-square-foot mini-mall changed hands in 2019, but the pandemic eclipsed its transformation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy