Talking Business: Meet the New York real estate mogul behind some of the area's hottest properties
One of the most successful real estate developers and commercial property owners in the local market is a New York-based investor you’ve probably never heard of: Jeffrey Feil. Among the Feil Organization’s vast holdings are historic Manhattan high rises, Chicago shopping centers and office complexes in the Tampa-St. Petersburg...
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
A new riverfront hotel for New Orleans? Convention Center again touts the idea
The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's management is making a renewed push for a riverfront hotel, arguing that a strong rebound in the hospitality sector this year helps underpin the project's prospects for success. The center on Monday made public a consultant's report it commissioned that argues a new "headquarters"...
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Watch the Coast Guard rescue boaters from sharks, a potential new riverfront hotel, the legend behind New Orleans vampires and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. A new...
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
Meet the man overseeing construction of one of Louisiana's largest marsh-rebuilding projects
Many of Louisiana’s efforts to rebuild portions of its rapidly eroding coastline are being overseen by Rudy Simoneanux, the chief engineer for the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority. A graduate of LSU, Simoneaux has been working for the authority for nearly 20 years, helping design and oversee numerous...
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
Man killed in shooting on Port Street Sunday evening, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening on Port Street, New Orleans police said. At around 6:45 p.m., authorities responded to reports of an injured man arriving at a business on Almonaster Avenue with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
In grip of national nursing shortage, new LSU program seeks to help reverse the trend
Facing a nursing shortage that is even more acute in rural and underserved areas, LSU Health New Orleans has received a $3 million federal grant to create a new program to bolster the number of nurses in Louisiana and four other states. The grant, which is one of 10 awarded...
Despite opposition, plans for new phase of D.R. Horton subdivision near Slidell move forward
With at least one member noting concern about a lawsuit, the St. Tammany Parish Council has overturned the parish Planning and Zoning Commission's denial of a controversial development of 215 new single-family houses on 58 acres in the Bonterra subdivision near Slidell. The council's unanimous vote Thursday came despite strong...
Pulled from the Gulf of Mexico after 24 hours, three men survived turbulent waters, shark bites
For three men who went missing after a Saturday morning fishing trip 25 miles offshore near Empire, the odds weren't good, according to Scott Talbot, Eighth Coast Guard District Search and Rescue specialist. Talbot put the boaters' odds of surviving 24 hours in the Gulf of Mexico at no better...
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Oct. 11
Has been designated a People’s Garden by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a first in Louisiana. New Orleans also is one of only 17 urban hubs to have a People’s Garden. The USDA started its People’s Garden initiative to highlight and support community gardens that grow fresh produce used in local food systems. Sankofa Community Garden is located at 27 St. Claude Court in the Lower 9th Ward.
17-year-old shot dead near Mid-City Baskin-Robbins, police say
A 17-year-old was shot dead near the Baskin-Robbins and Rouses on North Carrolton in Mid-City late Friday, New Orleans police said. Police received the call of the shooting in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue (map) just after 9:30 p.m. Paramedics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene, according to the NOPD. The victim was not identified.
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues boaters from shark attack off Louisiana coast
Three boaters who went missing after a fishing trip were rescued Sunday as they fought off sharks 25 miles offshore near Empire, Louisiana, according to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. The boaters went missing after a Saturday fishing trip, prompting a family member to call the Coast Guard, who...
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 6? Vote now.
Week 6 of the high school football season didn't disappoint with plenty of big time performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
The Chicory House is a new cafe at The Rink in the Garden District
There’s something new and tasty going on at The Rink, the collection of shops that has been a Garden District staple for decades. Built at 2725 Prytania St. on the site of the circa-1884 Crescent City roller rink, the 19,000-square-foot mini-mall changed hands in 2019, but the pandemic eclipsed its transformation.
Jefferson Parish's playground overhaul hits more resistance as Lee Sheng vows to listen: 'Hang with me'
After getting shouted down by an angry crowd of parents last week over her proposal to overhaul a beloved neighborhood gym, Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng took a different approach Monday at Avondale Playground: instead of pitching her own vision, she mostly listened. “I have zero interest in trying...
Jury deadlocks in trial of New Orleans man accused of shooting, running over pregnant woman
A jury hopelessly deadlocked late Friday as it weighed whether a man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, then using her vehicle to drive over her body as her three-year-old child sat strapped into the backseat, committed the crime. Jermaine Brisco, 29, remains charged with second-degree murder, first-degree feticide, obstruction...
