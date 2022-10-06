Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
KESQ
Storm chances linger into Tuesday
Isolated storms that developed over Riverside County mountains this afternoon have dissipated, but their clouds remain stretched across the low desert. Skies will gradually clear through the night, with temperatures cooling into the low and mid-70s Tuesday morning. Thunderstorms will become more scattered across Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains...
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
onscene.tv
Two Women Ejected in Solo Roll Over Crash | Apple Valley
10.08.2022 | 10:07 PM | APPLE VALLEY – Two women were ejected from a solo vehicle roll over. Vehicle rolled on the dirt portion of Johnson Road east of Central Road. Two Air ambulances were ordered to land a Apple Valley Airport. Victims were transported by ground ambulance to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga
A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
Fontana Herald News
Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana
A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Murder suspect arrested in Riverside County after body exhumed in Arizona desert south of Las Vegas
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff's deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny
The community continues to remember Officers Jose 'Gil' Vega and Lesley Zerebny who lost their lives six years ago in the line of duty while serving the Palm Springs Police Department Later this week, fallen Officer Zerebny is being commemorated in her hometown. The 'Officer Lesley Zerebny First Responders Memorial Wall' will be dedicated at The post First Responders Memorial Wall in Hemet dedicated to fallen Officer Lesley Zerebny appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.
A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
z1077fm.com
Elderly Yucca Valley Man Attacked with His Own Bicycle After Pepper Spraying Neighborhood Dog
An elderly man was assaulted with his own bicycle in what the victim described as retaliation for pepper spraying a dog. On Thursday (October 6), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on La Cadena Ave near Sage Ave in Yucca Valley from a 75 year-old man who said that he had been assaulted by a neighbor.
vvng.com
Phelan man ID’d as motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass was identified as Eduardo C. Zaragoza, a 30-year-old resident of Phelan. The fatal crash happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at about 4:21 am, on the northbound I-15, near the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Bernardino man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – The man shot to death in Hawaiian Gardens over the weekend was a San Bernardino resident, authorities said Monday. Carlos Alvarez Diaz, 39, died inside a vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. Saturday...
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
NBC San Diego
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Comments / 0