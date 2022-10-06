Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans.

DENVER CITY, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO