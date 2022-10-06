Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
These millionaire homeowners have got so much financial help from so many sources in addition the insurance they failed to keep up to date that they should have more than enough to rebuild, i.e. money in their pocket, taxfree.
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
broomfieldleader.com
Trimble moves headquarters to Westminster
The industrial technology company Trimble has chosen Westminster to serve as its new global headquarters, the company announced Thursday. Trimble moved its headquarters from Sunnyvale, California, to its Westminster location, at 10368 Westmoor Drive. The company provides hardware and software to a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, transportation, natural...
coloradopolitics.com
FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage
Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigning
Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans.
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails
A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.
DougCo faculties joins chorus of districts denying bushy claims
(Castle Rock, CO) Republican gubernatorial candidate Hedi Ganahal activate a firestorm of instant denials from metro place faculty districts when she claimed faculties tolerate college students figuring out as cats.
Missing Boulder teen found, case under investigation
The teen, who hasn't been heard from by family since September 30, was last seen at a football game at Boulder High School.
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
coloradopolitics.com
Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver
Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
cpr.org
RTD R Line derailment: Turn makes drivers nervous. But a transit expert says it’s safe
Danny Casabianca wasn’t surprised when he heard a Regional Transportation District R Line train derailed near the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall a few weeks ago. Casabianca has been an RTD light-rail operator for more than four years. Of all of RTD’s eight light-rail lines across the metro region, he considers the middle section of the R Line to be one of the most stressful and dangerous to navigate.
coloradopols.com
Tell Joe O’Dea: let the victims speak
Last week, ProgressNow Colorado held a press conference in front of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment in downtown Denver with a long list of cases from injured parties—more than 20 different parties—that have filed lawsuits against O’Dea’s company Concrete Express. We’re calling on Republican...
coloradosun.com
Proposition 123: Should Colorado set aside nearly $300 million each year for affordable housing?
Proposition 123 is an effort to tackle Colorado’s affordable housing crisis by allocating nearly $300 million each year in existing tax revenue to help local governments and nonprofits work on the issue. The measure on the November ballot comes as affordable housing has become one of the state’s most...
theprowersjournal.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado News NEWS | Yesterday
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
KDVR.com
Denver suburb rent rising even faster than city core
DENVER (KDVR) — It is no longer the case that renters can find cheaper living outside of Denver’s urban core, as the pandemic exodus of workers away from city cores cranked rent up in outlying cities. An ApartmentList study of nationwide rental data found that rent has been...
Attack by Pro-Russian hacker group targets Colorado airports
Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports. Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is...
Amid a nationwide pilot shortage, Frontier recruits cadets with no prior flying experience
DENVER — Denver-based Frontier Airlines has come up with a creative way to attract new pilots amid a nationwide pilot shortage. The airline is targeting people who have no prior flying experience with its Flight Cadet Program. Brad Lambert is the Vice President of Flight Operations for Frontier Airlines....
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people sent to the hospital for their injuries after a man drove his pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, local authorities said. Three people were taken into custody by...
Tenants win eviction lawsuits against downtown Denver luxury apartments
Four tenants at a luxury downtown Denver apartment won two eviction lawsuits in July after the respective judges ruled the apartment breached their leasing contracts.
