ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Comments / 2

Plumb Joy
3d ago

These millionaire homeowners have got so much financial help from so many sources in addition the insurance they failed to keep up to date that they should have more than enough to rebuild, i.e. money in their pocket, taxfree.

Reply
2
Related
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Trimble moves headquarters to Westminster

The industrial technology company Trimble has chosen Westminster to serve as its new global headquarters, the company announced Thursday. Trimble moved its headquarters from Sunnyvale, California, to its Westminster location, at 10368 Westmoor Drive. The company provides hardware and software to a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, transportation, natural...
WESTMINSTER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage

Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
City
Louisville, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Louisville, CO
Business
Louisville, CO
Government
CBS Denver

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigning

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans. 
DENVER CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Energy Efficiency
KKTV

Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Russian hackers take down 14 U.S. airport websites, including Springs, Denver

Russian hackers claimed responsibility for taking down the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports, including Denver International among some of the nation's largest. Colorado Springs Airport’s website also was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

RTD R Line derailment: Turn makes drivers nervous. But a transit expert says it’s safe

Danny Casabianca wasn’t surprised when he heard a Regional Transportation District R Line train derailed near the Town Center at Aurora shopping mall a few weeks ago. Casabianca has been an RTD light-rail operator for more than four years. Of all of RTD’s eight light-rail lines across the metro region, he considers the middle section of the R Line to be one of the most stressful and dangerous to navigate.
AURORA, CO
coloradopols.com

Tell Joe O’Dea: let the victims speak

Last week, ProgressNow Colorado held a press conference in front of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment in downtown Denver with a long list of cases from injured parties—more than 20 different parties—that have filed lawsuits against O’Dea’s company Concrete Express. We’re calling on Republican...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
theprowersjournal.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado News NEWS | Yesterday

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver suburb rent rising even faster than city core

DENVER (KDVR) — It is no longer the case that renters can find cheaper living outside of Denver’s urban core, as the pandemic exodus of workers away from city cores cranked rent up in outlying cities. An ApartmentList study of nationwide rental data found that rent has been...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Attack by Pro-Russian hacker group targets Colorado airports

Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports. Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy