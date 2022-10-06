ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)

It is a new week and we are starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it only means 3 things. Number one that it I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgement. Number two that I can bring out my fluffy blanket Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgement and without sweating up a storm.
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
Victim dies from hit-and-run injuries, suspect charges might be upgraded

On September 18, 2022, at about 7:28 PM the Brownfield Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of West Ross. The BPD responded and upon arrival discovered a male subject, Jose Lupe Tapia, had been struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. According to the BPD, Tapia was getting out of his vehicle after he just returned from church service and was struck by an SUV and the driver fled the scene.
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer

A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
Brownfield Hit-and-Run Victim Passes Away in Lubbock

A Brownfield man that was airlifted to Lubbock after being injured in a hit-and-run crash has passed away. KAMC News reports that 67-year-old Jose Tapia was critically injured after being struck by an SUV while exiting his car. This happened back on Sunday, September 18th. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and pronounced dead on Monday, October 3rd.
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
Monday morning top stories: Moped rider seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Russian missiles struck the Kyiv and other cities early this morning killing at least five and injuring dozens. The attacks come a day after Russia’s president accused Ukraine of terrorism for bombing the bridge to Crimea. Follow the latest here: Russia strikes...
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

