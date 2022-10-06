Read full article on original website
Lubbock's Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It is a new week and we are starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it only means 3 things. Number one that it I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgement. Number two that I can bring out my fluffy blanket Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgement and without sweating up a storm.
fox34.com
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
everythinglubbock.com
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
everythinglubbock.com
Police say 17-year-old died in South Lubbock shooting Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city. Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired. Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with...
‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes. LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting. Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez […]
18-year-old girl dies in Sunday evening crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kaila Riojas, 18, died Sunday evening after a crash between a moped and a pickup truck, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to the crash, which happened in the 4200 block of 19th Street, at 6:00 p.m. LPD said a pickup truck, driven by 21-year-old Landon Newcomb, was westbound on […]
towntalkradio.com
Victim dies from hit-and-run injuries, suspect charges might be upgraded
On September 18, 2022, at about 7:28 PM the Brownfield Police Department received a call about a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of West Ross. The BPD responded and upon arrival discovered a male subject, Jose Lupe Tapia, had been struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries. According to the BPD, Tapia was getting out of his vehicle after he just returned from church service and was struck by an SUV and the driver fled the scene.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
Teen Vandals Narrowly Miss Severe Beating With A Hammer
A couple of vandals in Lubbock are probably still cleaning out their pants this morning. It's crazy to me that people would even step onto our property at Nightmare On 19th Street near the Lone Star Events Center anymore. We're always out there. In fact, it's funny to me when people ask, "how long have you been working on this?" The answer is constantly. We also have people who live on the property, security cameras, and more.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Escaped inmate from Mitchell County captured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. An inmate who escaped from the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City on Tuesday has finally been found and taken back into custody. Authorities caught 44-year-old Pedro Martinez Friday evening in Oklahoma City. Martinez was in jail on drug trafficking charges and...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Lubbock Police Department reported a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4300 block of 19th Street near [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Truck overturned, stopped all South Loop eastbound near Indiana
LUBBOCK, Texas — A rollover with a large commercial truck was reported between Quaker Avenue and Indiana Avenue on South Loop 289 on Monday. The Lubbock Police Department said the call came in at 5:08 p.m. Photos showed traffic backed up on the Loop, and all eastbound main lanes were blocked by the semi. LPD […]
Brownfield Hit-and-Run Victim Passes Away in Lubbock
A Brownfield man that was airlifted to Lubbock after being injured in a hit-and-run crash has passed away. KAMC News reports that 67-year-old Jose Tapia was critically injured after being struck by an SUV while exiting his car. This happened back on Sunday, September 18th. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock and pronounced dead on Monday, October 3rd.
fox34.com
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
Young woman turns herself in, 2021 Lubbock murder case
The Lubbock Police Department announced that Catelyn Pina, 20, turned herself in for a murder case in the 1600 block of 28th Street -- the shooting and killing of Domingo Siri.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Moped rider seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Russian missiles struck the Kyiv and other cities early this morning killing at least five and injuring dozens. The attacks come a day after Russia’s president accused Ukraine of terrorism for bombing the bridge to Crimea. Follow the latest here: Russia strikes...
Top 7 Gang Fugitives Wanted by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
Lubbock keeps growing, but that doesn't mean that our small town doesn't have its secrets. In Lubbock, there are around 20 gangs with their own backstory and history that most citizens don't even think about in their day to day lives. Currently, the Texas Anti Gang Center of West Texas...
KCBD
‘Never give up faith:’ Lubbock widow hopes to encourage others after police arrest husband’s suspected killer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock widow is closer to finding closure, now that the man police believe killed her husband is in custody. She hopes to inspire other families to remain hopeful as they wait for justice to be served. Genesis Campbell got the call Tuesday morning that the...
