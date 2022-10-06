Read full article on original website
Perhaps we should get the California jokes out of the way now--because this story is just too amazing not to share. Look, Idaho--we get it. There's a real sensitivity to Californians that are moving up to Idaho and there is absolutely no denying that. Statistics show that really, Texas is just as guilty of sending their residents up to Idaho as California is, but for whatever reason, people have a "thing" for Californians. Here in Idaho, you'll hear that the "California liberals" are moving in--although many call themselves "political refugees" seeking conservatism. The license plates are everywhere and nothing irks an Idahoan more than seeing these on the streets. No offense, California, but you aren't sending your best drivers, that's for sure!
President Biden couldn't resist taking another shot at Idaho's premier university, the University of Idaho. The president and his sidekick Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted the second meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. The president mentioned several states reacting to the United States Supreme Court ruling sending...
The City of Boise has a goal for the whole city to be powered by clean energy by 2035 and to reach carbon neutrality for the community by 2050. They have been taking steps for years to continue to lead the country in sustainability. The Gem state is doing a...
One of the many reasons people move to the Treasure Valley as much as they do is how great of a place to raise a family. The crime rate is among the nation's lowest for a city the size of Boise, the park system is fantastic, and there is a sense of community here that you just don't get everywhere.
