Read full article on original website
Related
rewind981.com
Amazon is hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield
This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are looking to hire for full and part-time positions including stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering orders and more. While starting salaries vary by city, Amazon said all starting hourly pay, including new seasonal positions, will pay more than $19.
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
California man arrested after body found buried in Arizona desert
Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested in California on Friday morning in connection to a homicide investigation after a body was found buried in the desert of Mohave Valley, Arizona.
Bakersfield Channel
Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast
We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwest Bakersfield church building destroyed by fire
Last week, a fire damaged the home for the unhoused operated by Victory Outreach Church in southwest Bakersfield. The home was a place for people recovering from drugs and alcohol.
1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday night in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person was injured due to the crash.
Week in Review: Job market expansion, inflation relief checks and more
1. Job market gets bull-ish The Bakersfield-area Amazon hub is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers to help fill increased demand during the holiday season. This is part of a nation-wide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to fill this need, including 20,000 in California alone. A new Dave and Busters opening Oct. […]
Bakersfield Californian
Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield
Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
Additional names added to local COVID-19 memorial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — American Fabrication added 88 new names to its public COVID-19 memorial during a ceremony Saturday. Friends and family of those lost to COVID-19 gathered for the event. Kevin Russell, owner of American Fabrication, created the memorial about year ago as a reminder of those lost to COVID-19. “It just hits you […]
City of Bakersfield gives a progress update on the Centennial Corridor project
The Centennial Corridor Project to connect Highway 58 to Interstate 5 in Bakersfield continues to make progress.
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
Bakersfield Now
Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
Body of man killed in Bakersfield found in AZ desert, suspect still being sought
Fort Mojave deputies, along with Bakersfield Police, located the body of a Bakersfield man who died in a drug deal gone bad on Real Road in a desert area outside Fort Mojave, Arizona.
Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
Walmart in Oildale evacuated after reports of a man with a gun
According to reports, the Walmart on N. Chester in Oildale has been evacuated after reports of a man with a gun.
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
Comments / 0