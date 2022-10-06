ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

rewind981.com

Amazon is hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield

This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are looking to hire for full and part-time positions including stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering orders and more. While starting salaries vary by city, Amazon said all starting hourly pay, including new seasonal positions, will pay more than $19.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
MOJAVE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast

We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Week in Review: Job market expansion, inflation relief checks and more

1. Job market gets bull-ish The Bakersfield-area Amazon hub is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers to help fill increased demand during the holiday season. This is part of a nation-wide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to fill this need, including 20,000 in California alone. A new Dave and Busters opening Oct. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield

Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 women identified in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Additional names added to local COVID-19 memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — American Fabrication added 88 new names to its public COVID-19 memorial during a ceremony Saturday. Friends and family of those lost to COVID-19 gathered for the event. Kevin Russell, owner of American Fabrication, created the memorial about year ago as a reminder of those lost to COVID-19. “It just hits you […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Flash Flood warning issued for parts of Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for portions of Kern County. The warning has been issued for areas southeast of Lake Isabella. The warning is expected to last until 4:00 p.m.
KERN COUNTY, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼

MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tow truck driver dies clearing a crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tow truck driver who was called to tow away a crashed vehicle died Tuesday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers were dispatched to Coffee Road just north of Stockdale Highway at about 5:22 p.m. for a minor injury crash, the police department said. A tow truck driver who […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

