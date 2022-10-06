Adam Silver doesn't want teams to tank for Victor Wembanyama?

Adam Silver on Victor Wembanyama: “I know that many of our NBA teams are salivating at the notion that potentially through our lottery, they can get him, so they should all still compete very hard next season.”

Kevin Durant on if he’s seen Victor Wembanyama play: “How can you miss him?”…KD said he found it profound that Wembanyama didn’t want to compare himself to just a few players. Likes the mindset. “The league’s really in trouble when he comes in.” – 10:39 PM

Pretty good seats for Victor Wembanyama at the Lakers-Wolves game. pic.twitter.com/HvOqyrPzEs – 10:19 PM

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iVUtDumKR7 – 10:13 PM

First Giannis Antetokounmpo, then Chet Holmgren and now Victor Wembanyama. Those players are proofs how much basketball changes through the years. We are seeing future’s basketball now.

Next one in this list: Cooper Flagg – 8:52 PM

18-Year-Old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama Being Hailed As The 'Single Greatest Prospect In NBA History'

An 18-year-old kid was asked today, in his second language, how he deals with a barrage of media attention few people ever have experienced, and how he keeps himself grounded when even LeBron James is singing his praises. This is how Victor Wembanyama answered: pic.twitter.com/cvthGbzp96 – 8:18 PM

If the NBA reset all 30 rosters and did a start-up draft tomorrow, how high would Victor Wembanyama be selected? Top-5? Top-3? 🤔

The hype is crazy, but it seems 100% warranted. – 7:07 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Victor Wembanyama “has a chance to be… one of the best to ever play this game.”

“We have never seen someone like that before. I think it’s a good challenge for everybody in the league… We gotta get ready for this kid.” basketballnews.com/stories/gianni… – 6:56 PM

How good is the Pelicans offense with Zion Williamson back? | Trade for Victor Wembanyama? @Will Guillory answers it all!

How good is the Pelicans offense with Zion Williamson back? | Trade for Victor Wembanyama?

New BS Podcast!!!!

—Emptied my notebook on Victor Wembanyama aka The Alien (and a little on Scoot too)

—Million Dollar Desperation Picks, the Bad QB Epidemic + a sneaky possible Super Bowl favorite w/ @PSchrags + @BenjaminSolak

open.spotify.com/episode/3aRUIv… – 6:40 PM

After a pair of dazzling performances from Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas, Steph Curry praised the French top prospect.

Steph calls him a cheat code. LeBron calls him an alien.

Victor Wembanyama’s two-game Vegas residency is over. The reviews are in. He’s a smash hit.

apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 6:30 PM

Victor Wembanyama speaking with reporters after the game. Remarkable poise and command of the English language for an French teenager

pic.twitter.com/bVb0kFdQ7k – 6:30 PM

Going live to talk about the Victor Wembanyama experience and how great the Scoot vs. Vic Showdown duo of games was

https://t.co/5LvoysK4q9 pic.twitter.com/syqEm9368k – 6:29 PM

Imagine if the Lakers suffer though another miserable season & wind up winning the 2023 lottery. It would be game over for the rest of the league, with the Pelicans owning swap rights for LA’s first-rounder.

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Zion Williamson

Victor Wembanyama – 6:11 PM

Victor Wembanyama on LeBron James calling him “generational”: “It’s obviously an honor to see such great people talk like this about me, but it doesn’t change anything. … I didn’t do anything yet. I didn’t play a game in the NBA yet. I wasn’t drafted. I’ve got to stay focused.” pic.twitter.com/7jfMiTWkVU – 6:10 PM

Ιn February 2021, I asked @Evan Fournier about French rising star, Victor Wembanyama. “He’s taller than Rudy Gobert. His skill set at that age. His length is just incredible. He can do everything on the floor”

Prophetic words: “You’re going to hear about him very soon. Trust me!” pic.twitter.com/2US0aHpnaV – 6:09 PM

Fill in the blanks:

Victor Wembanyama plays like a mix between ________ and ________ pic.twitter.com/13K1lRalA2 – 6:05 PM

Asked Rudy when’s the last time he stood next to someone taller than he is: “Boban,” he said.

Other than that, Victor Wembanyama might be the only one. – 6:01 PM

The second game between Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson did not go the way most have predicted.

Scoot had to leave the game after a collision with the French center 😬

basketnews.com/news-178955-vi… – 5:55 PM

If the NBA hadn’t flattened the lottery odds we would have seen a team go 5-77 this year after watching Victor Wembanyama this week – 5:46 PM

Victor Wembanyama in the NBA next year. pic.twitter.com/wHDUdp67uf – 5:46 PM

Victor Wembanyama gets invited to prom pic.twitter.com/CBt3YKhSSA – 5:35 PM

Victor Wembanyama, man of the people pic.twitter.com/TFnDlFBcNy – 5:35 PM

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Victor Wembanyama erupts again

– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context

– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership

– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?

Here until tipoff!

📺 https://t.co/WoH4tC4T0D pic.twitter.com/mu4FWT8UfP – 5:31 PM

What a week in Las Vegas for Victor Wembanyama.

What a week in Las Vegas for Victor Wembanyama.

We'll recap all the festivities, with insight and intel from NBA executives, tomorrow at 7pm ET

French 7-3 phenom Victor Wembanyama averaged 36.5 points, 4.5 3-pointers made and 4.5 blocks in two exhibition games against the G League Ignite. pic.twitter.com/DAPNq7XGcz – 5:29 PM

Victor Wembanyama last 2 games:

36.5 PPG

7.5 RPG

4.5 BPG

4.5 3P

Unguardable. pic.twitter.com/AOjd56aJo7 – 5:27 PM

Steph Curry on Victor Wembanyama: “He’s like a ‘2K create a player.'” – 5:25 PM

Final line for Victor Wembanyama today: 36 points (11-24), 2-7 from three, 12-16 from the line, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, one steal, two turnovers. Mets 92 battles back for a 112-106 win over Ignite, who lost Scoot Henderson to injury four minutes into the game. pic.twitter.com/cmcus9vpHy – 5:24 PM

Victor Wembanyama finishes with 36 points on 11-24 shooting, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks and +26 in 37 minutes in Metropolitans 92’s 112-106 win over G-League Ignite on Thursday.

– Wembanyama had 37 points, 7 threes, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks in Tuesday loss to G-League Ignite. pic.twitter.com/lSSXH3ZLLY – 5:24 PM

Final: Metropolitans 112, G League Ignite 106

Victor Wembanyama: 36 points, 11 rebounds, countless tanking conversations.

Strong game for Ignite’s Leonard Miller, thought he helped his stock today. – 5:23 PM

Game-clinching steal: Victor Wembanyama. – 5:22 PM

SGA trying to enter the Thunder practice facility after Sam Presti has seen Victor Wembanyama play pic.twitter.com/6dbplQeVIg – 5:21 PM

NBA teams trying to tank for Victor Wembanyama next year pic.twitter.com/9s4GuuFO5V – 5:09 PM

Fine, if no one else will say it, i will. Victor Wembanyama is otherworldly. – 5:06 PM

Victor Wembanyama is doing things you see in video games. pic.twitter.com/AKcss7DX7W – 5:05 PM

I truly don’t ever remember a single player at any level producing as many highlights in one game as Victor Wembanyama has today. There have been like eight separate holy shit plays – 5:02 PM

We are less than 90 game-minutes into the Victor Wembanyama-in-America experience and the stupidly, preposterously, hilariously absurd already is becoming kind of old hat. – 5:00 PM

If the NBA didn’t flatten the draft lottery odds, we would’ve seen teams scoring on their own basket and signing dudes from local YMCAs to try to land Victor Wembanyama.

OKC was the single visionary team to vote against the flattened odds. – 4:41 PM

Victor Wembanyama hits the corner fade-away three 🤯

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/f8DUUU8OX6 – 4:34 PM

Victor Wembanyama keeps doing absurd stuff on the court pic.twitter.com/nd0TfqEm5l – 4:26 PM

Victor Wembanyama is something else 😱

🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/dNrUR1z91c – 4:23 PM

With NBA teams tanking heavily for Victor Wembanyama, we’re likely going to see lots of valuable role players moved from bad teams at the February trade deadline. Contenders are going to feast. – 4:13 PM

Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/CLSvWTNqQs – 4:07 PM

Victor Wembanyama is putting on a show in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/RV1LMlAErQ – 4:02 PM

I can’t tell if that was a bad lob by Hugo Besson or he just knew Victor Wembanyama would dunk more spectacularly the farther away from the rim he threw it. – 4:01 PM

After banging his thigh on the knee of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson has left the game for Ignite – 3:44 PM

Scoot Henderson will not return to today’s game after banging knees with Victor Wembanyama. – 3:33 PM

Victor Wembanyama, the presumed No. 1 in 2023, would be the highest drafted French player ever pic.twitter.com/Ly0gCcG68J – 3:20 PM

LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama? An alien, he’s for sure a generational talent sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 3:17 PM

I’d like to see Victor Wembanyama add the one-hand pass off the dribble and also this is a ridiculous thing to say about someone 7-foot-4. – 3:12 PM

has Victor Wembanyama ever lost a single jump ball in his life? is there video proof? – 3:05 PM

Everyone wants Victor Wembanyama to play like Kevin Durant. But that’s hard! @David Thorpe has a different idea: Rudy Gobert on defense, and Duncan Robinson on offense. BRING IT IN https://t.co/a2rLKEiENc pic.twitter.com/yRxGYP5ERQ – 3:04 PM

Like every team in the league, the Utah Jazz would love to employ Victor Wembanyama next season. They also want to introduce winning habits to their current team. This story looks at the delicate balance, and the famous T word. Please read, here – theathletic.com/3663529/2022/1… – 1:51 PM

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Doesn't want teams to Tank For French Star Victor Wembanyama

More on @ForbesSports

forbes.com/sites/adamzago…

(h/t @Michael Scotto ) – 12:30 PM

Adam Silver on Victor Wembanyama: “I know that many of our NBA teams are salivating at the notion that potentially through our lottery, they can get him, so they should all still compete very hard next season.” pic.twitter.com/sW93zDOFwG – 11:20 AM

Adam Silver, in Abu Dhabi for the Hawks-Bucks preseason game, is asked about Victor Wembanyama: “I know that many of our NBA teams are salivating at the notion that potentially, through our Lottery, that they could get him– so they should all still compete very hard next season.” – 10:32 AM

Adam Silver, on Victor Wembanyama: “Oh, my.”

He said other stuff, but “oh, my” sums it up well. – 10:29 AM

Reporting with @draftexpress: As NBA executives consider the transformative impact 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama could impose on the NBA’s tanking and trade market, his agent Bouna Ndiaye insists there’s no plan to shut down the projected No. 1 pick: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:59 AM

Scoot Henderson focuses on himself in pursuit of No. 1 in the 2023 #NBA draft. The elite prospect discusses competing for the top spot with Victor Wembanyama and the backhanded compliment, buying a gym at 18 years old and starting for the G League Ignite. bit.ly/3e9HlSB – 8:44 AM

LeBron on Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody has been a ‘unicorn’ over the last couple years, but he’s more like an alien. I’ve never seen — no one’s ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and graceful as he is… He’s for sure a generational talent.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 6:25 AM

LeBron James on Victor Wembanyama: “For sure a generational talent” #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM

Victor Wembanyama is something we haven't seen before. I explained why in breaking down some of the stuff he did yesterday, then asked if this was the best prospect game of all-time.

FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom

WATCH: https://t.co/dzsPuhk7xJ pic.twitter.com/uWTVSvF1pQ – 11:04 PM

Free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt: The Blazers aren’t going to be a part of the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama, but if this many teams will be going for him, their path to the playoffs gets a lot easier rosegardenreport.com/p/side-victor-… – 10:45 PM

In between the two Victor Wembanyama v Scoot Henderson showdowns … Russ and PatBev start side-by-side in Las Vegas tonight: pic.twitter.com/7RuOuZXQfC – 9:38 PM

New YouTube video breaking down what I saw from Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama in their anticipated first matchup Tuesday that more than lived up to the hype: bit.ly/3MdN06Q – 9:34 PM

🗣️Victor Wembanyama!

Justin Termine is still in shock from last night's performance by the potential 1st pick in 2023 draft.

@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/qwoNNps0mY – 8:43 PM

Victor Wembanyama, on if he feels more famous today than he did yesterday:

“A little bit.”

On what he wants to do in Vegas before he leaves:

“I don’t plan on gambling at all.”

On if he’s sick of us yet:

“Yes. I’m joking. Please don’t write bad about me.” – 8:19 PM

Ben Golliver: 7’1” center Rudy Gobert says “I feel good, I feel small” next to 7’4” French countryman Victor Wembanyama -via Twitter @BenGolliver / October 6, 2022

David Hardisty: Woj says one NBA executive told him that drafting Victor Wembanyama may add as much as $500 million to the value of that NBA franchise. -via Twitter @clutchfans / October 6, 2022

“He’s solid, he’s solid. He’s like the 2K create-a-player,” Curry said of Wembanyama. “Every point guard that wants to be seven-foot, cheat-code type vibes. He’s a solid talent. It’s great to watch. They had a pretty entertaining game with the Ignite team, so it was dope.” -via Clutch Points / October 6, 2022