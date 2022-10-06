COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is an upcoming all-female comedy show happening in the Midlands and this show is filled with local talent. Girls Trip’n will take place at Suite Sixty, at 9221 Two Notch Road, Columbia on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m. but you can grab your tickets NOW before they are all sold out.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO