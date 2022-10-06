Read full article on original website
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Soda City Live: All-female comedy show ‘Girls Trip’N’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is an upcoming all-female comedy show happening in the Midlands and this show is filled with local talent. Girls Trip’n will take place at Suite Sixty, at 9221 Two Notch Road, Columbia on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m. but you can grab your tickets NOW before they are all sold out.
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
LISTEN: Investigators release Blythewood school shooting hoax audio
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Monday the Richland County Sheriff’s Department released the audio call log from the Blythewood school shooting hoax. On Oct. 5, 16 schools across the state were the targets of school shooting hoax calls. Blythewood High School and Newberry Middle School were two of the schools impacted. RCSD said they found no evidence of a shooter that day.
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
Deputies respond to Lower Richland High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene of Lower Richland High School Monday. RCSD said they were investigating after a phone call reported a school shooting. Investigators found no active shooter or evidence of a shooting. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
New task force to focus on how to keep more teachers in SC classrooms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina is facing an ongoing and worsening challenge to recruit and retain teachers, with the number of open jobs statewide at the start of each school year nearly doubling in just the last five years. Now a new panel is working to figure out how to...
Missing 11-year-old in Lexington found
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police said Tristan Lanford has been located and returned to his home. The Lexington Police Department said they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old Monday. Tristan Lanford was last seen in the 200 block of Old Chapin Rd Monday afternoon. Investigators said he was last seen...
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
Police search for missing teen in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said they’re searching for a missing teen girl. Kaylee Mickens, 14, was last seen Friday morning when she was dropped off at school. She never returned home on Corbett Street. Investigators said she has previously run away from home. Anyone with...
Missing Richland County children found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the two boys were located and are now safe at home. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding two missing children. Kobe Jackson, 11, and Rodrigo Nunez, 12, both went missing early Saturday morning around 1 from...
Columbia High School student arrested, gun found in book bag
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia High School student is facing charges Monday after a gun was found in their book bag. A 14-year-old student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and unlawful carry. Investigators said they are not releasing his identity because of his age.
Ridge View High School student arrested after knife found at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Ridge View High School student is facing charges Monday after a knife was found by investigators. School administrators were investigating the 16-year-old student on a separate, unrelated incident when a knife was found during a search. The teen is charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and was released to his parents.
Fort Jackson basic trainee dies after being found unresponsive in barracks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An 18-year-old Fort Jackson trainee was found unresponsive in her barracks and later died in the hospital, according to Fort Jackson officials. A basic combat training soldier from the 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, was taken to the hospital after being found unresponsive Friday night. Emergency personnel performed life-saving measures but the woman was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
FIRST ALERT- Expect rain in the area this week as a front crosses the area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are tracking rain chances Wednesday and Thursday as a front gets closer and crosses the area. Morning lows will start in the 50s this week and warm up to the mid and upper 70s, the warmest day is Thursday with a high of 80. In...
Benedict College awarded technology grant from U.S. government
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College announced Monday it received a $525,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. The department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $47 million nationwide to organizations in support of technology entrepreneurs, innovation, and economic growth through the Build to Scale program. The college will...
Deputies search for teen accused of pepper-spraying store clerk
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teen accused of pepper-spraying a store clerk. The incident happened on Wednesday around 7:15 p.m. at the Marathon convenience store at the intersection of Magnolia and Chestnut streets. The victim told...
Newberry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for DUI crash that killed Midlands woman
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry man faces 20 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a 61-year-old Chapin woman last December. Shane Rogers pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death, and the state dismissed a hit and run charge for the same incident as part of the plea agreement.
Police searching for two suspects in Lexington apartment shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators from the Lexington Police Department are searching for two men after a shooting Sunday at 10 a.m. Around noon the department said they were at the scene at the Old Mill Apartments on East Main St. Investigators said a man had been shot in his lower body several times and taken to an area hospital by EMS.
