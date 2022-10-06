ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon

By Justine Fisher
Los Angeles Magazine
Los Angeles Magazine
 4 days ago

Kick off your Halloweekend in the right fashion with whiskey on a Wednesday as
Los Angeles welcomes you to get loose and mingle with other Los Angeles magazine readers at our premier Whiskey Festival, coming to Long Beach’s The Hangar on Wednesday, October 26.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, the spacious Long Beach Exchange (LBX) Hangar located at 4150 McGowen Street will be complete with tasty appetizers, live music, and, above all, dozens of whiskeys to try. This is the third festival in the four- part series, which spans to Orange County and Pasadena, and is definitely not one to miss.

The event features a number of choice whiskey brands, including Uncle Nearest, Corbin Cash, Westward Whiskey, Sagamore, CALI Whiskey, Infuse/ Broken Barrel, Blue Ridge: Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia, Coppercraft, and Joseph Magnus; Shelter Distilling, Bardstown Bourbon, On The Rocks, and Old Hillside Bourbon.

As you clink glasses with your fellow whiskey lovers, engaged Los Angeles readers, and other adventurous Southland residents, you can sample the finest selections of spirits and taste some brand-new labels. After trying our eclectic range of whiskeys, you’re likely to leave with ideas for unique bottles to line your liquor cabinet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GGo5_0iPF523600
Los Angeles welcomes you to get loose at our premier Whiskey Festival, coming to Long Beach’s The Hangar on Wednesday, October 26.

To stimulate your taste buds and your mind, the distillers themselves will be on hand and ready to spill the answers to all your burning questions. As you become immersed in the world of whiskey, the knowledge you gain will soon amaze your friends and colleagues at any cocktail hour.

That’s right—if unlimited tastings, delicious bites, and enlightening conversation aren’t enticing enough, you also have the opportunity to quickly become a whiskey aficionado. Your newfound expertise can elevate parties for the rest of the year and beyond.

And note that our charity partner for the event is The Golden Rule Charity . The organization is dedicated to helping people in the hospitality industry in their time of need—as the industry so generously donates everything from food to venue space to their event expertise in order to raise funds during disasters.

Now you might want to call us old-fashioned (*wink), but an evening of whiskey tasting, mingling, a good cause, and a gorgeous view is hard to turn down. Get your tickets here .

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
luxury-houses.net

$14.995 Million Magnificent Estate of Elegant Charm and Character on A Promontory in Los Angeles comes to The Market for the First Time

The Estate in Los Angeles, a private, gated view estate rests at the end of a cul-de-sac has been impeccably maintained and freshly painted offering some of the most spectacular panoramas of the city, from Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean is now available for sale. This home located at 1459 Stebbins Ter, Los Angeles, California offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sally Forster Jones (Phone: 310-579-2200) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Society
foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles

Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Local Life#Localevent#Liquor#Long Beach Exchange#Cali Whiskey#Shelter Distilling#Bardstown Bourbon#Southland
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
CBS LA

'CicLAvia' to close seven miles of streets in downtown LA

Downtown Los Angeles commuters beware: Officials will close seven miles of streets in the heart of L.A. for the latest installment of the bike-driven event, CicLAvia.CicLAvia-Heart of LA hopes to encourage residents to explore neighborhoods without their cars. While many will be on their bikes, attendees can walk, skate or use any other people-powered equipment. Electric scooters or hoverboards are not allowed. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and will close many parts of Broadway, east First Street, west Second Street and many other roads. There will be five hubs for the event: Grand Park, Echo Park, Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza and Sixth Street.Participants can enjoy several family-friendly activities including live music, art installations, pop-up shops and much more. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ceremonial groundbreakings held for Dodgers Dreamfields in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Ceremonial groundbreakings have been held for the two Dodger Dreamfields in Edward Vincent Jr. Park in Inglewood for baseball and softball players from 5 to 18 years old. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts was among the dignitaries who attended the Saturday ceremony. The $1 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren't theme parks)!

(Adventures with Ashley/YouTube) With Halloween fast approaching, haunted activities are popping up around every corner in Los Angeles. Every year, tourists and locals alike flock to the city’s most popular attractions, such as Knott’s Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although these events are always a good time, the reality is that they’re expensive and oversaturated with long lines and even longer wait times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Conditions cooperate for Dive N’ Surf Mobster Lobster

Over 200 divers participated in the 42nd Annual Dive N’ Surf Lobster Mobster contest, held on Saturday, the opening day of lobster season. Dive N’ Surf dive manager Alex Stys said the water was warm, conditions glassy, and lobster plentiful. Dakota Blakely, 25, of Long Beach, won the...
LONG BEACH, CA
Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles Magazine

Los Angeles County, CA
42
Followers
62
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The definitive resource and indispensable guide to Los Angeles, since 1961.

 https://lamag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy