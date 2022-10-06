Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon

Kick off your Halloweekend in the right fashion with whiskey on a Wednesday as

Los Angeles welcomes you to get loose and mingle with other Los Angeles magazine readers at our premier Whiskey Festival, coming to Long Beach’s The Hangar on Wednesday, October 26.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m, the spacious Long Beach Exchange (LBX) Hangar located at 4150 McGowen Street will be complete with tasty appetizers, live music, and, above all, dozens of whiskeys to try. This is the third festival in the four- part series, which spans to Orange County and Pasadena, and is definitely not one to miss.

The event features a number of choice whiskey brands, including Uncle Nearest, Corbin Cash, Westward Whiskey, Sagamore, CALI Whiskey, Infuse/ Broken Barrel, Blue Ridge: Loch Lomond, Glen Scotia, Coppercraft, and Joseph Magnus; Shelter Distilling, Bardstown Bourbon, On The Rocks, and Old Hillside Bourbon.

As you clink glasses with your fellow whiskey lovers, engaged Los Angeles readers, and other adventurous Southland residents, you can sample the finest selections of spirits and taste some brand-new labels. After trying our eclectic range of whiskeys, you’re likely to leave with ideas for unique bottles to line your liquor cabinet.

To stimulate your taste buds and your mind, the distillers themselves will be on hand and ready to spill the answers to all your burning questions. As you become immersed in the world of whiskey, the knowledge you gain will soon amaze your friends and colleagues at any cocktail hour.

That’s right—if unlimited tastings, delicious bites, and enlightening conversation aren’t enticing enough, you also have the opportunity to quickly become a whiskey aficionado. Your newfound expertise can elevate parties for the rest of the year and beyond.

And note that our charity partner for the event is The Golden Rule Charity . The organization is dedicated to helping people in the hospitality industry in their time of need—as the industry so generously donates everything from food to venue space to their event expertise in order to raise funds during disasters.

Now you might want to call us old-fashioned (*wink), but an evening of whiskey tasting, mingling, a good cause, and a gorgeous view is hard to turn down. Get your tickets here .

The post Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .