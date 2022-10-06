Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A LandslideThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Chinese Food Places In LA You Need To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Harvey Weinstein Los Angeles Trial Begins TodayAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Viral Clip Of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Patrick Beverley Laughing On The Sidelines
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently busy with their preseason games. Given that the team has a very new look roster, these preseason games are crucial for new head coach Darvin Ham to figure out his ideal starting lineup and his rotation for the upcoming season. While superstars like LeBron...
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless
Pat Bev has quickly become the king of Twitter clap backs.
LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Draymond Green breaks silence on punching Jordan Poole
It’s been three days since Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in practice and he’s now apologizing for his actions. Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Draymond had this to say about the incident. Via Marc Stein:. “I was wrong for my actions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."
Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
Yardbarker
New Los Angeles Laker Dennis Schroder Checks Out His Locker And Gets Some Shots Up In Viral Video: "That's Tough, Right Next To Westbrook..."
When Dennis Schroder first left the Lakers in 2021, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, just a season removed from his first stint in Los Angeles, Schroder is back with the Purple and Gold and is getting acclimated to his new (yet familiar) surroundings. In a viral video,...
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBC Sports
Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself
SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
RELATED PEOPLE
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Yardbarker
Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"
The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers, Rob Pelinka reportedly agree to extension through 2026
The Los Angeles Lakers and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have reportedly agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports. This is the second extension of Pelinka’s time in Los Angeles with this one reportedly having been agreed upon over the summer. Pelinka...
Yardbarker
De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."
Sitting on the longest playoff drought in American sports, the Sacramento Kings have a lot to play for this season. After trading away Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton last season, this is the first time their new roster will start the campaign together, and there is a lot of optimism about what they can do on the floor together.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Udonis Haslem shows off his 'griddy' dance in video
If you have ever wondered what the grandfather of the NBA would look like trying to do the "griddy," wonder no more. A funny video made the rounds on Sunday of Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem attempting to learn the popular viral dance. In the video, which was originally posted by the official Heat Instagram page, Miami rookie Orlando Robinson, two decades Haslem’s junior, guided Haslem through the moves.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Denies That He Has Changed His Shooting Form This Offseason: "Making Sure I’m Not Taking Bad Shots Is Something I Try To Emphasize..."
Russell Westbrook has had it rough ever since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. He has criticism come at him from seemingly all corners and while one might argue that a fair bit is undeserved, one area where he definitely has struggled is shooting the basketball. Shooting has never really...
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward says Kambosos is a “confused man” facing Haney on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says George Kambosos Jr is a “confused man” heading into his rematch with Devin Haney this Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The event will be shown in the U.S at 10:30 p.m. live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
Comments / 0