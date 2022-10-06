ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
Yardbarker

Trae Young Says He Can Lead Hawks To A Championship As A Small Guard: "Steph Was The Best Player On A Championship Team And They Just Won It This Year. Isiah Thomas And Chauncey Billups Have Won Championships."

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks have had two different seasons in the past two years. Even though they reached the NBA playoffs last campaign, it wasn't the same experience they had in 2021, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals and lost to the eventual champions, Milwaukee Bucks. Last...
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBC Sports

Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
Lebron James
Anthony Davis
Victor Wembanyama
Adrian Wojnarowski
Rob Pelinka
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Yardbarker

Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"

The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers, Rob Pelinka reportedly agree to extension through 2026

The Los Angeles Lakers and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka have reportedly agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season, according to multiple reports. This is the second extension of Pelinka’s time in Los Angeles with this one reportedly having been agreed upon over the summer. Pelinka...
Yardbarker

De'Aaron Fox Says He Has Never Considered Requesting A Trade From The Kings: "Just Knowing That You Could Be Traded At Any Second Anyway, I’m Not Really Thinking About That..."

Sitting on the longest playoff drought in American sports, the Sacramento Kings have a lot to play for this season. After trading away Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton last season, this is the first time their new roster will start the campaign together, and there is a lot of optimism about what they can do on the floor together.
Yardbarker

Watch: Udonis Haslem shows off his 'griddy' dance in video

If you have ever wondered what the grandfather of the NBA would look like trying to do the "griddy," wonder no more. A funny video made the rounds on Sunday of Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem attempting to learn the popular viral dance. In the video, which was originally posted by the official Heat Instagram page, Miami rookie Orlando Robinson, two decades Haslem’s junior, guided Haslem through the moves.
