Lawrence, KS

Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at TCU

The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced on Monday that Kansas State's October 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be announced after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is set. The Wildcats have a...
FORT WORTH, TX
Rudy's Live Thread: Kansas Week

Norman, Okla. - It is once again Monday folks. Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are looking for answers after suffering their third straight loss and their second straight blowout loss. Oklahoma was embarrassed in a 49-0 drubbing against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas, which was their first loss in the rivalry since 2018. In advance of next week’s matchup against the 5-1 Kansas Jayhawks, Toby Rowland will be hosting The Huddle at 7 PM and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM with Brent Venables at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
Lance Leipold provides postgame update on Jalon Daniels' injury

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels missed the second half of KU's 38-31 loss to TCU with a shoulder injury, Lance Leipold said postgame. The play happened as Daniels scrambled to his right on a third down and six from the TCU 17-yard line. Daniels couldn’t find a receiver and was eventually tackled Jamoi Hodge, who landed directly on Daniels as he tackled the quarterback.
LAWRENCE, KS
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I

DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
NORMAN, OK
NFL 'Noles Week 5 Results: Chiefs defeat Raiders on MNF

Week 5 of the NFL Schedule is now complete. Below is a look at all of the results for former Florida State standouts:. Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 29. Chiefs: Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh was inactive. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi started. He had three tackles,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
