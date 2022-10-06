Norman, Okla. - It is once again Monday folks. Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are looking for answers after suffering their third straight loss and their second straight blowout loss. Oklahoma was embarrassed in a 49-0 drubbing against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas, which was their first loss in the rivalry since 2018. In advance of next week’s matchup against the 5-1 Kansas Jayhawks, Toby Rowland will be hosting The Huddle at 7 PM and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM with Brent Venables at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman.

