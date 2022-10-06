Read full article on original website
MLB
What went right & wrong for White Sox in 2022
CHICAGO -- It has been just one postseason weekend, and baseball already has set a lofty bar of excitement. Unfortunately for the White Sox, they are watching the action on television after one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. I’ll take a look back at this 81-81 campaign and a look forward with this team through my newsletter, starting with this week’s season in review.
MLB
Hentges cemented his role and is ready for the Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Two years ago, Guardians reliever Sam Hentges was part of Cleveland’s alternate training site, after the Minor League season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s almost single-handedly responsible for getting his team into the American League Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday,...
MLB
Oscar-worthy ending in 15th puts Guardians in ALDS
CLEVELAND -- It was the game that seemed like it never was going to end. Guardians Game 1 starter Shane Bieber decided to go grab a cup of chicken broth to keep him warm in the dugout as Cleveland went to the bottom of the 15th inning. • ALDS Game...
MLB
Nola a key factor at, behind plate: 'He is a leader'
NEW YORK -- Padres catcher Austin Nola did it all in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field, driving in the winning run, calling a great game behind the plate and helping San Diego advance to the National League Division Series by blanking New York, 6-0. The Padres will now face the Dodgers starting Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz
NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
MLB
With WC heartbreak in rearview, where do Blue Jays go from here?
TORONTO -- There’s no softening what happened Saturday in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ 10-9 loss to the Mariners, which ended their season, is the type of loss that doesn’t fade with time. Up 8-1 in the fifth inning before one of the biggest collapses in postseason history, there’s a long list of questions facing this team once you can get past No. 1: What just happened?
NFL・
MLB
Cole to start Game 1 for Yanks as Boone sets ALDS rotation
Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Yankees on Tuesday vs. the Guardians at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday. Nestor Cortes will start Game 2 on Thursday, with Luis Severino going in Game 3 in Cleveland on Saturday. Cole getting the...
MLB
'Frustrating' dearth of scoring caps Rays' '22
CLEVELAND -- The Rays’ final game of the year was unlike any other in postseason history. Their nearly five-hour affair with the Guardians was the first playoff game to enter the 14th inning scoreless, then it kept going. The two clubs struck out a postseason-record 39 times. Cleveland became the first team to pitch at least 14 scoreless innings in the playoffs.
MLB
deGrom, Mets start uncertain offseason: 'Future is a mystery'
NEW YORK -- Shortly after the Mets were eliminated from the NL Wild Card Series on Sunday night with a 6-0 loss to the Padres in Game 3, multiple teammates approached Jacob deGrom’s locker with baseballs and other gear for him to sign. Around the room, other players packed boxes and prepared to go their separate ways -- to Florida, to California, to Puerto Rico, to the Dominican Republic and beyond.
MLB
Guardians-Yankees position-by-position breakdown
The Guardians and Yankees just can’t quit each other. When these two clubs meet in the American League Division Series beginning Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, it will be their first October date since Cleveland’s nickname change, but it's the continuation of what has become an extensive postseason history against each other in the Wild Card era. They previously met in the 1997 ALDS, the 1998 AL Championship Series, the 2007 ALDS, the 2017 ALDS and the 2020 AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
Phils remove Thomson's interim tag, sign skipper through '24
ATLANTA -- Rob Thomson’s dreams came true Monday. But if you know him, then you know he preferred not to talk about it. But Thompson had no choice after the Phillies announced they'd signed him to a two-year contract extension, formally removing the interim tag from his title as manager. Thomson’s return became a formality once he replaced Joe Girardi on June 3 and turned a listless 22-29 team into a 65-46 finisher that made the postseason for the first time since 2011.
MLB
Steady Nola rewriting narrative, sends Phils to NLDS
ST. LOUIS -- Aaron Nola remained in character, even throughout the champagne-soaked party in the visitors’ clubhouse Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Nola stood in the corner as his teammates hopped up and down and celebrated their trip to the NL Division Series. He watched and smiled. • NLDS...
MLB
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
MLB
Chapman misses workout, left off Yankees' ALDS roster
NEW YORK -- Aroldis Chapman may have thrown his last pitch as a member of the Yankees. The left-handed reliever was disciplined and informed that he would not appear on the Yankees’ American League Division Series roster after missing a mandatory team workout on Friday at Yankee Stadium, general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday.
MLB
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
MLB
Reason to rise: Judge motivated by sting of '21
NEW YORK -- Twelve months later, the silence still stands out in Aaron Judge’s memory, his season just having ended in enemy territory. The Yankees had just lost the American League Wild Card Game to the Red Sox at Fenway Park; while scanning the downtrodden faces around him in the cramped visiting clubhouse, a few choice words came to mind.
MLB
Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'
HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
MLB
Taylor? Treinen? Breaking down NLDS roster decisions
LOS ANGELES -- With the announcement that Julio Urías will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Padres, the Dodgers have answered most of their big questions ahead of Tuesday’s opener. • NLDS Game 1: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 PT on FS1. At this...
