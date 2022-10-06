Read full article on original website
Do Idahoans Really not Know the Meanings of these 9 Words and Phrases?
Over the last few months in Idaho, we have been seeing a trend in the reactions of our readers about the usage of certain words. In some cases, it isn’t that we use the wrong word but that others think the word means something else or that we could have used a better word.
WATCH: Video Series Shows Why Nobody Should Ever Visit Southern Idaho
There is s new video series out that jokingly shows all the reasons you should never visit Southern Idaho. The video just tells you that there are Californians here and that should be enough to deter you. Should Anyone Visit Southern Idaho. Not really, the videos are actually really well...
Potential Record Breaking Elk Shot In Idaho And It’s Huge
A potential record-breaking elk was allegedly shot in Idaho. The picture was shared by the butcher who is the one that claims he will be butchering it. The elk is absolutely enormous and they are just waiting for official measurements. The elk was shot in Idaho and the information was...
The Big Idaho Potato Truck Gets Busted By California Police
The Big Idaho Potato Truck travels all over the country sharing information about Idaho potatoes. The giant spud was traveling through California when it got busted for speeding, among other things. Violations include: speeding through town. Apparently, that hot tot was peeling through town at nearly 10 miles per hour...
This Simple Bait Will Bring Idaho Moose to Your Front Door
Moose like pumpkins. I saw a video on Facebook where a moose was chowing down on a pumpkin at the end of the driveway, and he was oblivious to anything else going on around him. Munching the pumpkin was his sole focus. So, I typed “moose pumpkins” into YouTube, and you would be shocked by how many videos you can locate. Oh, and elk too!
I Kinda Love of Some of Idaho’s “Worst” Baby Names – LOL
Blogger Jessie Morningstar had a 10-year thing for names. Baby names, to be exact. From 2007 to 2017, the former Rexburg resident maintained an annual list of Idaho baby names on her blog, Bloggity Blog. But Morningstar wasn't documenting every name. Nope. She had an agenda. In a world gone basic with mainstream and trendy baby names, Morningstar zeroed in on the worst of worst.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging
So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
Why Boise is Secretly a Great Place to Be a Vegetarian or Vegan
When it comes to eating healthy and diets, everyone has their idea of what is best. Some people count calories, some people fast, and some change what they eat entirely. For some being a vegetarian or a vegan is about dieting, while for others it can be life choices for health or not wanting to eat animals. For whatever reason you choose to be a vegetarian or vegan is your right, but it is always easy to stay committed to these life choices. Living in Idaho, there is a lot of beef in the area, and I am not talking restaurants, but literal cows in the area. Usually being in a large farming community and state, many people enjoy their meat, making being a vegan or vegetarian that much tougher. Compared to other places in the country, how vegan and vegetarian-friendly is Idaho, especially when it comes to certain cities?
Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?
First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
Do Cannibalistic Dwarves Really Live in the Mountains of Idaho?
So, I know the question being asked sounds ridiculous but hear me out... nothing is impossible. Besides, Halloween is right around the corner which means it's the perfect time to dive into one of the creepiest (and most bizarre) Idaho legends of all time. No, seriously... this is terrifying. According...
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
6 Scary Buildings in Southern Idaho that are Definitely Haunted
Idaho has a spooky history riddled with ghostly sightings and unexplainable occurrences. Buildings, streets, and graveyards are haunted by ghosts of the past and the air is constantly filled with mysterious sounds. Since the whole state is haunted, we’ve narrowed it down to the 6 most haunted buildings in Southern Idaho if you’re looking for a scary location to visit this Halloween season.
Another Celebrity Spotted In Idaho, This One Shooting Pool In Mackay
Will Ferrell is a comedy legend and he was spotted in Idaho not long ago, shooting pool in the tiny town of Mackay. You can imagine it was a bit of a shock to see him for those people in the small town at the bar he was at. According...
The Perfect Song For Idaho Women To Jam Out To This Hunting Season
There are plenty of women who love hunting season and getting out and filling that tag. But this song is for the ladies who stay home while the guys go out on those long hunting trips or the ladies who already filled their tags so he can go ahead and get his now. I do love hunting season and Idahoans are going to love this song. It is the hunting season anthem for Idaho women.
Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]
This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
WATCH: Idaho Dad Tricking Son Wins On America’s Funniest Videos
America's Funniest Home Videos just recently wrapped up Season 32. The season began airing late in 2021, and one Idaho submission of a conversation between an Idaho Falls father and son was selected in the top three and awarded a cash prize. America's Funniest Home Videos has been on television...
In a Matter of Weeks Ugly Sweaters Will Consume Idaho
Do we give them points for creativity, or shudder when faced with the garishness? Ugly Christmas sweater season will soon be with us. I bring this up because I once owned one. It was a gift from my dad, and he didn’t appear to see the gag. He found this big oversized sweater, bought it, and then gave it to me at Christmas. The thing is, I wore it and I wore it a lot. It was heavy and very warm. At the time, I lived in a part of the country known for bitter winters.
15 Totally Strange Roadside Attractions You’ll Find in Idaho
Surveys show that on average, Americans spend 23 hours on summer road trips each year. Fun and somewhat bizarre roadside attractions like these are a fun way to break up unplanned potty breaks and little passengers screaming “Are we there yet?”. They also provide some incentive for grown-up passengers...
Idaho Judge Drops Cannibalism Charge, And It’s Gnawing At Me
For those in southern Idaho that don't pay close attention to what's going on up north, there's a bizarre ongoing murder case that involves an alleged, self-confessed cannibal, who just had a charge involving consuming the flesh of another thrown out for lack of evidence. How many Idahoans have heard...
