wonkhe.com

How to give students and their reps more power

It’s rep training season soon, and in England the new Office for Students “B Conditions” describing minimum quality that students can expect are now firmly in force. They form the basis of a “boots on the ground” business studies inspection exercise that OfS has been talking about. They are the basis of a new investigation into grade inflation at three providers that was announced recently. They will feature heavily in OfS’ blended learning review when it comes out.
wonkhe.com

Who employs our international students?

It’s unsurprising that international students might want to know their chances of working in the UK, or what sort of organisations will sponsor. Anyone who’s worked in a university careers service will have plenty of anecdotal information, and information from destinations surveys with modest response rates, but hard facts on this topic are not always easy to find.
wonkhe.com

20 years of the quality enhancement framework

As QAA celebrates its quarter century, the Scottish sector prepares to mark 20 years of its enhancement-led approach to quality. The Quality Enhancement Framework (QEF) emerged, phoenix-like, from the attempted launch of a UK-wide quality review method. The failure of Academic Review to fully fly provided the catalyst for all...
The Guardian

Prestigious medical journal retracts nine more articles authored by concussion expert Paul McCrory

Nine articles from internationally renowned concussion expert Dr Paul McCrory have been retracted from a prestigious medical journal and dozens more have had notices of concern placed above them, after repeated allegations of plagiarism against the neurologist and former long-term concussion advisor. The British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) and...
