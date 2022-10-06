Broncs bust through: Southern A champion Hamilton girls on a roll heading into playoffs

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Notebook: New conference, same success as Flint Creek closes in on league title
MISSOULA — New place, same success for the Flint Creek football team. The Drummond-Philipsburg co-op was switched from the Western 8-Man Conference to the South Central 8-Man Conference this season but hasn’t stopped its winning ways. The Titans are off to a 7-0 start this year, are 29-1 since the start of the 2020 season and have won three of the past five state titles.
406mtsports.com
Bobby Hauck could become winningest head coach in Idaho-Montana rivalry history
MISSOULA — Eric Taber has been the sports information director for Montana Grizzlies football since 2015. In that time, he’s become the right-hand man for head coach Bobby Hauck in regards to all Griz info. At Monday’s press conference, though, Hauck was alerted to a statistic he hadn’t...
406mtsports.com
St. Ignatius standout Andrew Rush racing his way to cross country prominence
PABLO — Salmon and rice pre-meet meals, Mike Tyson hype videos and a kind heart. These are just a few of the things that make St. Ignatius standout cross country runner Andrew Rush one of the best in the state. Ahead of the Mission Shadow Duels Invitational from Silver...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech announced 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class
BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team. Hall of Fame Weekend is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIVI-TV
No. 9 Yotes make a 14-point comeback to continue their undefeated streak, beating Montana Tech 27-24
CALDWELL, Idaho — After being down by 14 points at halftime, the College of Idaho Yotes pulled off a comeback to beat Montana Tech 27-24 in Caldwell. After coming out of the gates slow, the Yotes fired back to start the second half. The Yotes scored on their first possession, then forced a Montana Tech punt, and scored again on their second possession of the half.
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team holds off Northern Colorado
MISSOULA — In a soccer match that had a little bit of everything, Montana had the only thing that really mattered when the clock finally reached 00:00 on Sunday at South Campus Stadium: a critical win over Big Sky Conference preseason favorite Northern Colorado. The Grizzlies (5-4-6, 2-2-1 BSC)...
406mtsports.com
Bitterroot Sports Roundup
In Class A, No. 1 Hamilton rolled to a 42-7 road victory over one-win Ronan in nonconference play to improve to 7-0 overall. Quarterback Tyson Bauder found Liam O'Connell for touchdown passes of 18, 45 and 22 yards in the second and third quarters. Taylor Searle returned the game's opening kickoff for a 95-yard TD, Andrew Frederick ran for a 5-yard score and Jesse Anson had a 3-yard rushing TD as Hamilton jumped up 21-0 in the first quarter. Ronan scored a late touchdown on a pass from Caleb Cheff to Robbi McCrae.
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
5 must-see places in Montana
Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Impact from temperature inversions
Over the last week, multiple prescribed burns have taken place across western Montana. With those ongoing, you may have noticed a slight haziness to the sky -- it's the result of an inversion. So what do we mean by inversion, and how does it impact our weather? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains.
montanakaimin.com
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
Florida requests Missoula crew members prolong stay for hurricane recovery
The state of Florida has requested that a team of Missoula city and county emergency responders prolong their stay to continue helping in the recovery of Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shoshone News Press
SCSO Search and Rescue locates missing man
A lost Spirit Lake/Superior man was located in the backwoods of Shoshone County last Friday following a nearly two-day long search and rescue operation. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office reports that in the late hours of Oct. 5, dispatch received a call that Richard Curran, 44, had walked away from his campsite near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho/Montana border and had not returned.
What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?
It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
NBCMontana
Polson man lands spot on 'The Voice' with Team Blake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson resident Ben Weagraff took the stage in Tuesday night's episode of NBC's hit show “The Voice.”. Weagraff, 29, goes by the stage name Benny Weag. He performed "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran. Blake Shelton was the only judge to turn around. Weag was first introduced...
Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula
Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases
Dozens of people have accused Mineral County officials of misconduct in trying criminal court cases and failing to adequately vet law enforcement officers. Now the county attorney is pledging to clean up the mess. In a recent court filing, attorneys for the complaining residents argue the Mineral County attorney failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known […] The post Lawsuit accuses Mineral County officials of misconduct, asks for audit of court cases appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Gas Explosion at Frugals Restaurant in Missoula Tuesday Night
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - (UPDATED: 3:59pm 10/5/22) At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there was a gas explosion inside Frugals Drive-In restaurant located on Brooks. KGVO News spoke to Fire Investigator Jamie Porter with the Missoula City Fire Department, who described what happened inside the restaurant that had closed for the night.
Comments / 0