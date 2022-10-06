Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
everythinglubbock.com
2022 Lubbock Heart Walk on Saturday, October 15 at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School
LUBBOCK, Texas — The American Heart Association’s 2022 Lubbock Heart Walk will be held on Saturday, October 15. This year’s event will take place at Lubbock-Cooper Middle School. The address is 16310 Loop 493. Registration will begin at 9:15 a.m. with festivities kicking off at 10:00 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk: Better Understanding of Down Syndrome
LUBBOCK, Texas— The B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk 2022 is Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lubbock-Cooper High School Pirate Stadium. B.U.D.S. Lubbock’s mission is to educate, inform, and support families who have loved ones with Down Syndrome. Get more information at budslubbock.org, buds@budslubbock.org.
everythinglubbock.com
Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament has a big mission
LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/9/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We’re just 15 days away from the polls opening for early voting in the midterm elections. It’s time for you to get set to vote. There have been some changes in the process since the last major election. The administrator of the Lubbock County Elections Office is here to guide us through the process.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock, 10th Annual Trick or Treat Street at Safety City
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!. The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help
LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
everythinglubbock.com
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
everythinglubbock.com
Kendall is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Kendall as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 10. Reach out to LAS to adopt Kendall at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Kendall!
everythinglubbock.com
Wrench It Forward is moving people out of poverty one car at a time
LUBBOCK, Texas—Wrench It Forward is having their 5th annual Car & Bike Show on October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at LHUCA Plaza. They are a Lubbock nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car repair for households with limited means. You can get your car or bike registered at: 806-701-4568 or wrenchitforwardlbk.org.
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
everythinglubbock.com
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Oct. 12
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
everythinglubbock.com
Wayland Baptist University ranked No. 8 among colleges offering online Spanish degrees
PLAINVIEW, Texas — OnlineU.org has ranked Wayland Baptist University at No. 8 on its 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees. “I think it’s great that Wayland is recognized as an affordable institution to study Spanish online,” said Dr. Joshua Mora, Joachim Endowed Professor of Spanish in a press release. “It’s great for our students that we have received this recognition, and it certainly helps our recruiting efforts.”
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 10th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with heavy rainfall possible. Chance of rain: 60% High of 67°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Some lingering showers, otherwise cool and damp Chance of rain: 30% Low of 57°. Winds SW 5-10...
everythinglubbock.com
Game time announced for the Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming matchup
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games to be played on Saturday, October 22. It’s homecoming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders who will face the West Virginia Mountaineers. The game will be played at 2:00...
everythinglubbock.com
Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Free Outdoor Concert on Saturday, October 8. According to a press release from Los Hermanos Familia, the concert will take place a LHUCA Plaza from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. The address is 511 Avenue K.
everythinglubbock.com
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
everythinglubbock.com
South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. hosting 1,000+ students for electrical safety demonstrations
LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SPEC) will host over 1,000 local fourth graders this week for electrical safety demonstrations. According to a press release from SPEC, the program will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 11-13, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The demonstrations will...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
