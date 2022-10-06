ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

“Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock will host October’s “Food Truck Alley” on Tuesday, October 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the event will take place in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk: Better Understanding of Down Syndrome

LUBBOCK, Texas— The B.U.D.S. Buddy Walk 2022 is Saturday, October 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lubbock-Cooper High School Pirate Stadium. B.U.D.S. Lubbock’s mission is to educate, inform, and support families who have loved ones with Down Syndrome. Get more information at budslubbock.org, buds@budslubbock.org.
Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament has a big mission

LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your team together, make a donation, offer a silent auction item or volunteer to be part of Hannah’s Hope Golf Tournament on Monday, October 17 at Hillcrest Country Club. Every dollar raised goes directly to benefit the Rett Syndrome Foundation. Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects 1 in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6 to 18 months. Find out more at rettsyndrome.org/hannahshope22.
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (10/9/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. We’re just 15 days away from the polls opening for early voting in the midterm elections. It’s time for you to get set to vote. There have been some changes in the process since the last major election. The administrator of the Lubbock County Elections Office is here to guide us through the process.
City of Lubbock, 10th Annual Trick or Treat Street at Safety City

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock has hosted Trick or Treat Street for 9 years and this year (due to high interest) the fun will last for two days!. The event is coming up October 28 and 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Safety City in the 4600 block of Avenue U., the City of Lubbock said in a press release.
City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
Lubbock Cabela’s participating in nationwide hiring event for seasonal help

LUBBOCK, Texas — Cabela’s is hosting a National Hiring Event for part-time and full-time seasonal team members on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13. This includes its Lubbock store located at 3030 West Lubbock 289. According to a press release from Cabela’s, the Lubbock location is searching...
Kendall is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Kendall as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 10. Reach out to LAS to adopt Kendall at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Kendall!
Wrench It Forward is moving people out of poverty one car at a time

LUBBOCK, Texas—Wrench It Forward is having their 5th annual Car & Bike Show on October 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at LHUCA Plaza. They are a Lubbock nonprofit aimed to move people out of poverty and homelessness by providing low-cost car repair for households with limited means. You can get your car or bike registered at: 806-701-4568 or wrenchitforwardlbk.org.
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Oct. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Clapp Park neighborhood on Wednesday, October 12. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
Wayland Baptist University ranked No. 8 among colleges offering online Spanish degrees

PLAINVIEW, Texas — OnlineU.org has ranked Wayland Baptist University at No. 8 on its 2022 Most Affordable Online Colleges for Spanish Degrees. “I think it’s great that Wayland is recognized as an affordable institution to study Spanish online,” said Dr. Joshua Mora, Joachim Endowed Professor of Spanish in a press release. “It’s great for our students that we have received this recognition, and it certainly helps our recruiting efforts.”
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: October 10th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Cool with heavy rainfall possible. Chance of rain: 60% High of 67°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Tonight:. Some lingering showers, otherwise cool and damp Chance of rain: 30% Low of 57°. Winds SW 5-10...
Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Free Outdoor Concert on Saturday, October 8. According to a press release from Los Hermanos Familia, the concert will take place a LHUCA Plaza from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. The address is 511 Avenue K.
Sunday shooting victim ‘uncooperative’ in Central Lubbock, police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police identified the victim in a Sunday afternoon shooting as 28-year-old Damarcus Battle. On Sunday at 3:06 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call that began in the 1900 block of 66th street. Battle was seen with another individual in front...
Lubbock Police Dept. investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon that left one person injured. According to LPD, officers were called to the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue around 3:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on...
