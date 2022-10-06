Read full article on original website
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
One Woman’s Humiliating Encounter with Intellectual Elitism in Boise
My Thirty-Something Bachelor's: late but worth the wait. It wasn't all that long ago that I finished my Bachelor's degree. I was 35 at the time, and a transfer student several times over. Tried as I had to concentrate on completing my degree, getting through college as an adult learner was extremely difficult.
Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?
We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
Warning: World’s Most Poisonous Mushroom Found in Boise
It's much more of a serious warning than Idahoans are used to hearing and no, it isn't click bait. The "deadliest" mushroom in the world has once again been found in Boise and officials are asking residents to be very aware when it comes to these things in the Treasure Valley.
What Every Boise Blockbuster Video Store Looks Like Now in 2022
I was recently chatting with some coworkers the other day about what movie-watching and video streaming used to be like, and we had a lot of fun sharing our memories. It’s crazy how different it is today!. We started reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ when you could go...
Are Pizza Buffets a Thing of The Past in Boise?
Boise has quite a few pizza places to choose from and I would argue that the only thing better than a pizza place is a pizza buffet. Anything is possible when at a pizza buffet. You can tire out the kids with all the carbs and cheese while you getting to indulge in the greatness that is bottomless pizza. Also – there is nothing quite like hitting the pizza buffet (or any buffet for that matter) during the cold months of winter. There’s no feeling more satisfying than hitting the couch after a buffet – even if you’re not supposed to lie down after a meal.
Stunning Airbnb In The Heart of Boise Will Sleep 10 Guest
As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that means it’s time to make plans for the family that's going to be visiting this holiday season. If family is like my family, it’s always good to have a space where you can get away amongst the holiday chaos and while looking for places for my family this holiday season I discovered a beautiful home on Airbnb to send them off to at the end of the day.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Where Can High Energy Toddlers Have The Most Fun In Boise?
One of the many reasons people move to the Treasure Valley as much as they do is how great of a place to raise a family. The crime rate is among the nation's lowest for a city the size of Boise, the park system is fantastic, and there is a sense of community here that you just don't get everywhere.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho
Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?
First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
Both Biden and Trump Continue To Skip Idaho While Traveling West
The following is an observation of the current state of how the national political powers view the state of Idaho. Once again, former President Donald Trump traveled way out west. The president campaigned in Nevada for the Republican slate who are running against the Democrats. Not to be outdone by...
Idaho State Journal
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far.
Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?
With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Big Game Deer Hunting Seasons
We’re well-into Fall, and Halloween is just around the corner... and while this is exciting and most of us are focused on regular fall festivities, there are many Idahoans gearing up for hunting season! That’s right, it’s that time of year again, and prime deer season is officially here.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho
With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
Post Register
Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
107.9 LITE FM
