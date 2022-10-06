ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

107.9 LITE FM

One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’

A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Is Idaho Really One Of The Least Educated States?

We're in the full swing of the school year and kids throughout the Gem State are pumping their brains full of knowledge, giving them a top-tier education... right? Well, that's what most of us want to believe when it comes to our children and their education but according to a report from Scholaroo.com, that's not exactly the case.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Are Pizza Buffets a Thing of The Past in Boise?

Boise has quite a few pizza places to choose from and I would argue that the only thing better than a pizza place is a pizza buffet. Anything is possible when at a pizza buffet. You can tire out the kids with all the carbs and cheese while you getting to indulge in the greatness that is bottomless pizza. Also – there is nothing quite like hitting the pizza buffet (or any buffet for that matter) during the cold months of winter. There’s no feeling more satisfying than hitting the couch after a buffet – even if you’re not supposed to lie down after a meal.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Stunning Airbnb In The Heart of Boise Will Sleep 10 Guest

As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that means it’s time to make plans for the family that's going to be visiting this holiday season. If family is like my family, it’s always good to have a space where you can get away amongst the holiday chaos and while looking for places for my family this holiday season I discovered a beautiful home on Airbnb to send them off to at the end of the day.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?

Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Where Can High Energy Toddlers Have The Most Fun In Boise?

One of the many reasons people move to the Treasure Valley as much as they do is how great of a place to raise a family. The crime rate is among the nation's lowest for a city the size of Boise, the park system is fantastic, and there is a sense of community here that you just don't get everywhere.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death

Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

The Best Vodkas Come from Idaho

Idaho has an abundance of potato vodkas main ingredient thus paving the way for superb vodka from the gem state. Mix that with some great flavors like Idaho's own Huckleberry and you have yourself a stellar product. Here are some Idaho vodkas worth trying with descriptions from their websites with links. Happy almost summertime, enjoy.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Should Idaho Lawmakers Make This Illegal?

First and foremost, I am not a lawmaker. I cannot change the law, I cannot implement laws, and I'm likely the last person who would ever have any influence over lawmakers whatsoever. I mean, I wrote about cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains for goodness sake. All of that being said, I was shocked to learn that there is absolutely no law on wearing a helmet when operating a motorcycle in Idaho. Here's an excerpt from the official website Idaho legislature site:
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Is Idaho One of The Safest States From Animal Attacks?

With the weather cooling down, a lot more people might be considering venturing into the great outdoors to explore the beautiful trails that Idaho has to offer. That being said, there are tons of risks out in the wild ranging from the environment to the actual wildlife itself. Thanks to...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

WARNING: Stay Away from Zone of Death in Idaho

With Halloween just around the corner it is a good reminder to stay away from this whole section in Idaho. This small area in Idaho has a big reputation. Most people won't step foot in the area just to be on the safe side. Here is what you should know...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
