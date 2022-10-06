Read full article on original website
Randy Bradford
3d ago
The bridesmaid was totally in the wrong here, she led you to believe that all was forgiven, and it's obvious that you were/are contrite about it. To pick a day like your wedding day to extract revenge was inappropriate and cruel, esp after leading you to believe that all was forgiven!
10
That's Missy to You
3d ago
The bridesmaid was totally in the wrong. I'm sorry she was bullied all through high school, but when you forgive someone who is genuinely repentant, you don't lay out the sins at their wedding for all to see.
7
angelbear
2d ago
Omg the drama of it all. Bullied in high school…who wasn’t? Why would anyone bring that up at a wedding?
5
