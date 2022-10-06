Read full article on original website
Traveling Skeletons Made Their Way From Tennessee to Kentucky & It’s Bone Rattling Fun
A set of traveling skeletons decide to pack their bags and go on an adventure from Mississippi to Tennessee and now Kentucky. Their story will really tickle your funny bone. WHERE DID THE IDEA OF SKELETONS FOR HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE?. For as long as I can remember skeletons have been a...
And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful “Self.e Alley”
Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
Celebrate Feed Evansville’s World Food Day 2022 – Free Family Fun Event and Food Drive
A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
Dramatic Video Captured by Indiana Train Depot: Watch Car Miss Train by Seconds
Growing up in Princeton, Indiana, the sound of trains rumbling through the town are something you kind of get used to. Well, most people do anyway. I developed a solid fear of not breaking railroad track laws at a very early age. Train Safety 101. My aunt Lisa (Bless her...
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead
Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes
If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
Devoted Foodies Miss These Owensboro, Kentucky Restaurants The Most
There are so many great restaurants in Owensboro, but recently we wanted to know which restaurants from the past you miss the most. There were two great choices battling for the number one spot. Here are the Top 15 results based on your suggestions. I miss Waffle House! - John...
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Temps to Dip in IN, KY, IL this Weekend – Is Frost Possible?
Fall officially began back on September 22, and as far as the weather is concerned, we've had it pretty easy since then. Lots of warm days with low humidity, cool nights, and very little rain - not very "Fall-like" conditions. That apparently will come to an end this weekend, at least for parts of the Tri-State. It'll definitely feel like fall over the next couple of days, and the experts are saying we might even see the first frost of the season.
Enchanting “Twilight Dinner” Raises Money for Evansville-Based Community Farm
Considering the last few years we have had, I always get excited at the opportunity to write about one of our great, local nonprofits that is able to have one of its annual events in person again. This time around, it's the folks at Seton Harvest preparing to host their final Twilight Dinner of the year this month.
Fall Tox-Away Day Set for This Saturday in Downtown Evansville
Like me, you more than likely have a variety of liquids you don't know what to do with in your garage, your shed, or some other storage location at your house. You want to just throw them in the trash with the rest of the garbage, but you know you're not supposed to because they're essentially chemicals you don't want an animal getting into or you don't want seeping into the ground at the dump. So, they just sit there on a shelf or in the corner, collecting dust. Sometimes they get moved to a different part of the garage or shed to make room for something else you need to store. Well, I have good news. If you live in Vanderburgh County, you can finally get rid of all that old paint, motor oil, and whatever other chemical liquids you have laying around taking up space absolutely free during the County's upcoming Tox-Away Day in downtown Evansville.
Santa Claus Land of Lights Family Christmas Light Adventure Announces 2022 Season
Santa Claus, Indiana is clearly the best place to celebrate the Christmas season with your family. I love how everything is Santa themed year-round, but there is something extra special, and extra bright beginning in November. The Santa Claus Land of Lights is a 1.2 mile Drive-Through Family Christmas Light...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
Indiana Woman Chugs Entire Quart of Apple Cider in 25 Seconds – Wins Chug Challenge
What could go wrong with a little game of Chomp & Chug? I have to confess that I keep calling this game by the wrong name. It's actually CHOW & CHUG. This is a relay game, and we once again went against our Central band moms, Laurie and Erin. Huge...
You’ll ‘Fall’ in Love with Autumn, Ember, & Hayride – Adoptable Tabbies in Warrick County
I'm so excited! I LOVE LOVE LOVE summer but I also like it when it turns a little crisp out for the spooky Halloween season. Nothing too crazy. This weekend's 60-degree temps will be perfect. I also bought a "Channel the Flannel" candle and I am making pumpkin and apple desserts this weekend.
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Experience Evansville’s Fall Festival Without Leaving Your Home or Office
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is in full swing and the week looks to be absolutely gorgeous for a visit to Franklin Street, but if braving the crowds isn't for you, you can still experience the annual event - minus the smells and tastes. Franklin Street. With...
Check Out These Maps of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween
Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
Navigate Evansville Indiana’s Fall Festival With App That Puts A Munchie Map In Your Pocket
If you plan to head to 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week, and let's face it - you know you are - make sure you are well prepared with an app that not only puts a Munchie Map right in your pocket but lets you make lists, track the events, and even gives you details about the rides too.
Indiana ‘Parody Principal’ Returns with Green Day Parody Celebrating Fall Break [WATCH]
One of the most unique principals you'll ever see is Evansville Christian School principal, Mike Allen, a.k.a. "The Parody Principal." While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page and his personal YouTube channel over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week to officially send his students and faculty off to Fall Break.
