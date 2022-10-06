ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

And Then There Were 4: Evansville Indiana Adds New Art To Colorful “Self.e Alley”

Work has been underway on a new mural for Downtown Evansville and it is just about complete. Downtown Evansville is home to what is known as Self.e Alley. It is a colorful spot perfect to stop and take a selfie. It began originally with a mural that depicts a vintage Evansville postcard painted on the alley wall. The project later expanded to include a second mural with a bit more of an electric, neon, sort of vibe to it, and eventually, a third mural was added to the mix that is reminiscent of a giant Twister mat.
Celebrate Feed Evansville’s World Food Day 2022 – Free Family Fun Event and Food Drive

A Food Desert an area in where it's difficult to buy affordable or good-quality fresh food. Did you know that 40% of our neighborhoods right here in Evansville, Indiana are in food deserts meaning they do not have access to fresh foods. That is a statistic that community leaders and nonprofit organizations have been trying to remedy for years. Now, we have an amazing new way to help get fresh food to our underserved areas in Evansville.
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead

Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
Evansville Funeral Home Opens Free Cremation Garden Where You Can Bury Your Loved One’s Ashes

If you aren't sure what to do with your loved one's ashes, one Evansville funeral home offers a free burial for them. A Tragic Story Inspires Local Funeral Home To Help. Recently a story garnered national attention after a man's car was stolen with his father's cremated remains inside. According to TheNewsTribune.com, a man in Washington had his car stolen last month, the car can be replaced, but what can't be are the two boxed that contained the cremated remains of the car owner's father. Tim Farrell's father passed away in February, and Tim had his father's remains in the car because he was waiting for the right place to stop and spread his dad's ashes. Unfortunately, Tim didn't get to do that as his car with his father's remains was stolen.
Temps to Dip in IN, KY, IL this Weekend – Is Frost Possible?

Fall officially began back on September 22, and as far as the weather is concerned, we've had it pretty easy since then. Lots of warm days with low humidity, cool nights, and very little rain - not very "Fall-like" conditions. That apparently will come to an end this weekend, at least for parts of the Tri-State. It'll definitely feel like fall over the next couple of days, and the experts are saying we might even see the first frost of the season.
Fall Tox-Away Day Set for This Saturday in Downtown Evansville

Like me, you more than likely have a variety of liquids you don't know what to do with in your garage, your shed, or some other storage location at your house. You want to just throw them in the trash with the rest of the garbage, but you know you're not supposed to because they're essentially chemicals you don't want an animal getting into or you don't want seeping into the ground at the dump. So, they just sit there on a shelf or in the corner, collecting dust. Sometimes they get moved to a different part of the garage or shed to make room for something else you need to store. Well, I have good news. If you live in Vanderburgh County, you can finally get rid of all that old paint, motor oil, and whatever other chemical liquids you have laying around taking up space absolutely free during the County's upcoming Tox-Away Day in downtown Evansville.
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem

We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade

'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
Check Out These Maps of Evansville Area Homes Decorated For Halloween

Many homes in the Evansville area have elaborate Halloween decorations for you to enjoy, and there's a map that will show you exactly where they are. Happy October! It's officially Halloween season, and many in the area couldn't be more excited. For some people, Halloween is like Christmas. They will go all out decorating their home with light shows, spooky decorations, and some even host haunted houses. My friend Jody lives in Greenville, Kentucky, and each year he puts out a massive display of Halloween blow molds and more. His house is one that everyone in the area loves to drive by each year. My girlfriend is one of those people too. Our house is decorated for Halloween inside and out. We have a giant 10-foot-tall skeleton, among other things, in our yard that people stop and take photos of...and she still plans on adding more to our decor. There are folks like Jody and my girlfriend all over the Evansville area that spend a lot of time and effort making sure their homes are creepy and unforgettable. However, unless you passed by them all of the time, you would never know about some of these homes.
Indiana ‘Parody Principal’ Returns with Green Day Parody Celebrating Fall Break [WATCH]

One of the most unique principals you'll ever see is Evansville Christian School principal, Mike Allen, a.k.a. "The Parody Principal." While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page and his personal YouTube channel over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week to officially send his students and faculty off to Fall Break.
