Do Idahoans Really not Know the Meanings of these 9 Words and Phrases?
Over the last few months in Idaho, we have been seeing a trend in the reactions of our readers about the usage of certain words. In some cases, it isn’t that we use the wrong word but that others think the word means something else or that we could have used a better word.
Warning: World’s Most Poisonous Mushroom Found in Boise
It's much more of a serious warning than Idahoans are used to hearing and no, it isn't click bait. The "deadliest" mushroom in the world has once again been found in Boise and officials are asking residents to be very aware when it comes to these things in the Treasure Valley.
19 Best Places to Visit in Idaho & Things to Do
A blend of rich heritage, scenic sites, friendly communities, lush green forests, and a taste of the American West, Idaho is one of the most-visited states in the United States. Also called the Gem State, it is truly a gem among all US states. The natural beauty of Idaho is...
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!
It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
One Woman’s Humiliating Encounter with Intellectual Elitism in Boise
My Thirty-Something Bachelor's: late but worth the wait. It wasn't all that long ago that I finished my Bachelor's degree. I was 35 at the time, and a transfer student several times over. Tried as I had to concentrate on completing my degree, getting through college as an adult learned was extremely difficult.
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
Are Pizza Buffets a Thing of The Past in Boise?
Boise has quite a few pizza places to choose from and I would argue that the only thing better than a pizza place is a pizza buffet. Anything is possible when at a pizza buffet. You can tire out the kids with all the carbs and cheese while you getting to indulge in the greatness that is bottomless pizza. Also – there is nothing quite like hitting the pizza buffet (or any buffet for that matter) during the cold months of winter. There’s no feeling more satisfying than hitting the couch after a buffet – even if you’re not supposed to lie down after a meal.
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court
If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
North Idaho resident working on a second chance at life
HAYDEN, Idaho — A second chance at life?. Robin Bates is working on it. "You never really know what you're in for when you start out on these journeys," Bates said Friday, seated in his motorized wheelchair in his living room. "I'm a really private person, and I've had to be completely transparent and talk to people about things I'd never talk about. It's like creating a whole new you."
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.
As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids
BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
Stunning Airbnb In The Heart of Boise Will Sleep 10 Guest
As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that means it’s time to make plans for the family that's going to be visiting this holiday season. If family is like my family, it’s always good to have a space where you can get away amongst the holiday chaos and while looking for places for my family this holiday season I discovered a beautiful home on Airbnb to send them off to at the end of the day.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Where Can High Energy Toddlers Have The Most Fun In Boise?
One of the many reasons people move to the Treasure Valley as much as they do is how great of a place to raise a family. The crime rate is among the nation's lowest for a city the size of Boise, the park system is fantastic, and there is a sense of community here that you just don't get everywhere.
October Idaho Wildfire Updates
Idaho (CBS2) — 20 wildfires and a prescribed burn in the Payette National Forest continue to burn in Idaho as the Gem State moves further into fall. Most of Idaho sits about 5-10 degrees above normal temperatures for this time of year, largely due to a high-pressure system that is encapsulating much of the Pacific Northwest. Still, temperatures are much cooler than in the hot summer months, which has allowed fire crews to make considerable progress on several fires.
I Kinda Love of Some of Idaho’s “Worst” Baby Names – LOL
Blogger Jessie Morningstar had a 10-year thing for names. Baby names, to be exact. From 2007 to 2017, the former Rexburg resident maintained an annual list of Idaho baby names on her blog, Bloggity Blog. But Morningstar wasn't documenting every name. Nope. She had an agenda. In a world gone basic with mainstream and trendy baby names, Morningstar zeroed in on the worst of worst.
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
Idaho Wolf Packs Aren’t Budging
So much for trying to cull the packs. Remember when Idaho legislators and Governor Brad Little moved to reduce the number of wolves in the state by 90 percent? The best laid plans of mice and men sometimes go astray. There’s no change in the population. The few wolves that have been killed are replaced by new pups. Wolves appear to like procreating. The director of Idaho Fish and Game briefed a legislative committee and estimates there are 1,250 wolves in the state.
