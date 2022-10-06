ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Washington Examiner

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds 'Save America' rally in Nevada as polls tighten ahead of midterms

Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a "Save America" rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event is taking place at the Legacy Sports Park, a sports complex next to the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, making it easy for the former president to land his plane and head straight to the rally. Minden is a very small town, with a population of just under 3,500 people, making up about 0.1% of the state’s population. The 45th president is hoping to excite and engage rural voters as Republicans work to oust Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) from her seat in November.
MINDEN, NV
Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
The Hill

House Republican defends Tuberville over reparations remark

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) on Sunday defended Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) after the senator said Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime.”. Bacon told guest host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he “wouldn’t say it the same way” but that politicians should be...
Ted Cruz
Washington Examiner

GOP on verge of House-Senate majority lock

Republicans are poised to take control of Congress, their fortunes rising in recent weeks as voters have seized on the inflation-wracked economy as the top issue. Typically trailing Democrats in polls of the so-called “generic congressional ballot” even in years when they do well, Republicans in the past week have surged to a 4-percentage-point advantage in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.
Nevada Current

At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
bloomberglaw.com

Judge to Trump Lawyers Over Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’ (1)

Judge called argument that she’s on painkillers ‘wasting time’. ’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary. Stephanie Grisham. in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller...
AFP

US midterms: Four pivotal Senate battlegrounds

The US midterm elections were once seen as a likely landslide victory for Republicans, as President Joe Biden's approval ratings slumped amid spiraling inflation, record migrant arrivals and rising violent crime. The biennial midterms don't get the attention that presidential elections command, but they are crucial in determining which party has control of Congress -- and the power to advance or frustrate the president's agenda. 
iheart.com

Do THESE 2 signs hint the US is preparing for NUCLEAR WAR?

As world tension with Putin/Russia continue to rise, is the Biden administration quietly preparing for a possible nuclear war? Glenn and Stu discuss 2 recent signs that the U.S. is gearing up for a worst-case scenario: First, President Biden himself spoke of ‘Armageddon’ during a speech last week. And, second, a new HHS press release detailed a recent, $290 million government purchase of an ANTI-RADIATION MEDICINE! In this clip, Glenn details what exactly this drug does and what it could mean for the US moving forward…
