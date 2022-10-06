Read full article on original website
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. At a rally for Nevada Republican candidates on Saturday, Republican nominee for secretary of state Jim Marchant promised that he and his fellow GOP nominees, if elected next month, would reinstall Donald Trump in the White House in 2024.
Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a "Save America" rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to stump for his preferred candidates in a must-win swing state. The event is taking place at the Legacy Sports Park, a sports complex next to the Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, making it easy for the former president to land his plane and head straight to the rally. Minden is a very small town, with a population of just under 3,500 people, making up about 0.1% of the state’s population. The 45th president is hoping to excite and engage rural voters as Republicans work to oust Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) from her seat in November.
At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than five weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, Trump […] The post At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6 appeared first on Nevada Current.
Donald Trump uses California as a punchline in Nevada rally for GOP candidates
The former president attacked California energy and immigration policies during a Nevada rally.
