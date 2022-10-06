ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Two Russians arrive by boat in Alaska, request asylum

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNEW7_0iPEpxRq00

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said Thursday.

Karina Borger, a spokesperson for Murkowski, said by email that the office has been in communication with the U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection and that “the Russian nationals reported that they fled one of the coastal communities on the east coast of Russia to avoid compulsory military service.”

Spokespersons with the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection each referred a reporter’s questions to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond Thursday.

Alaska’s senators, Republicans Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, on Thursday said the individuals landed at a beach near Gambell, an isolated community of about 600 people on St. Lawrence Island. The statement doesn’t specify when the incident occurred though Sullivan said he was alerted to the matter by a “senior community leader from the Bering Strait region” on Tuesday morning.

A Sullivan spokesperson, Ben Dietderich, said it was the office’s understanding that the individuals had arrived by boat.

Gambell is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the western Alaska hub community of Nome and about 36 miles (58 kilometers) from the Chukotka Peninsula, Siberia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

44-year-old man seriously hurt after Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Saturday morning. According to police, the victim notified them of the shooting around 12:30 a.m. this morning. It occurred near Route 58 and the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. The 44-year-old man told police...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
City
Juneau, AK
City
Nome, AK
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Alaska#Asylum#Bering Sea#Russians#Alaskan#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
WAVY News 10

Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 52-year-old man died following a crash in James City County Friday night. Police said the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road. The crash involved a bicyclist and a 2013 Ford truck. According...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy