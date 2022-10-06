ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Haunted History Walking Tours begin Friday

By Linda Larsen
KIFI Local News 8
 5 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This is the time of the year when you may see some interesting characters walking around.

You might run into guys from SPRIO, also known as the Ghostbusters of the Gate City.

They are letting people know about the Haunted History Walking Tours that start Friday.

"We have the Haunted History Tour coming up for the month of October. It is our 14th year that we are doing our Haunted History Tour. We have three brand new buildings that have never been on any tour before," Lisa Brian said. "Come see us and join us and have a good time."

The walking tours visit buildings in Pocatello that people claim are haunted.

They use specialized equipment to detect paranormal activity while on the tour.

The tours are offered weekends through October.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for kids ages 8 through 15.

Tickets are available online HERE .

