Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
4 Great Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Related
Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas
Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hellogeorgetown.com
The Charcuterie Co. Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Celeste Tercero, the business creates charcuteries boards and grazing tables for events of all kinds. “I was inspired to open this business due to the fact that I’m passionate about creating a piece that brings people together,” Celeste Tercero told Hello Georgetown. “Since I am an 18-year-old Latina, I wish to inspire young entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith with their goals.”
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
26-Year-Old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Killeen (Killeen, TX)
The Killen Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road at around 6 a.m. The officials stated that two vehicles, a red [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
It’s Time for the Great Central Texas Pumpkin Carving Contest
Halloween is almost here, and if you're putting your jack-o-lantern skills on full display this year, you might as well win a prize for it, right? That's where the Robinson Family Farm and Townsquare Media of Temple-Killeen, Texas come in. Show Us Your Pumpkin Carving Skills and You Could Win...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?
In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
F@%K Love! Do You Wanna Know Why It’s Hard To Find Love In Killeen, Texas?
Killeen, Texas is not really a city I think about when I think about falling in love. But the reality is, Killeen is definitely a place where families come to retire once leaving the military. LOVE DOESN'T LIVE HERE ANYMORE!. This means someway, somehow, people do find a way to...
fox44news.com
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month
Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
Human remains discovered in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
fox44news.com
Iron man coming means some road closures
Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races. Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
WacoTrib.com
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
Kiss 103.1 FM
Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0