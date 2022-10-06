ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, TX

B106

Top 9 Side Jobs You Need To Hop On Now in Killeen, Texas

Hey Temple, Killeen, and everywhere in between! Listen, my name is K-Lew and I am new to Killeen, Texas. I am a wife, a mother, and I wear every other hat of a professional you can think of just like you. After a ton of searching, I found the perfect fit here at Townsquare Media, but during my journey, I considered a number of side gigs to help me get by, and I actually kept a couple of them. Today, I thought I'd share them with you.
KILLEEN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
hellogeorgetown.com

The Charcuterie Co. Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Celeste Tercero, the business creates charcuteries boards and grazing tables for events of all kinds. “I was inspired to open this business due to the fact that I’m passionate about creating a piece that brings people together,” Celeste Tercero told Hello Georgetown. “Since I am an 18-year-old Latina, I wish to inspire young entrepreneurs to take a leap of faith with their goals.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Can You Even Believe This Gorgeous House in Salado, Texas Exists?

In my opinion, Texas is probably the most beautiful state in all of the USA. I might also be biased due to the fact that I am a proud lifelong Texan and I love it here, but hey it’s my article and I’m writing it so my opinion counts in this matter. Our state is full of hidden gems, and one of them is a surprisingly palatial estate tucked away in Salado, Texas.
SALADO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox44news.com

Sunday fire destroys Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Kiss 103.1 FM

Purrfect! Killeen, Texas Offering Free Pet Adoptions This Month

Fall in Killeen, Texas is the perfect time for you to plan to get a fur baby to grow your loving family. The weather is perfect for getting outdoors and going on walks, romping around in the yard, and just enjoying those slightly cooler temps. Good news: The City of Killeen is hosting another Killeen Animal Shelter pet adoption week, and these fur babies are looking for you and a brand new home like yours.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Human remains discovered in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas — The Belton Police Department shared sad news today, reporting that they had discovered human remains in the Temple area. According to the department, a vehicle was found in the 3300 block of North 3rd St. in Temple which was registered to a man named Kenneth Corwin, who has been missing since Sept. 16.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Iron man coming means some road closures

Waco, Tx (Fox44) – Ironman and Ironman 70.3 are coming back to Waco on October 15th & 16th with two triathlon races. Athletes from all over the country will journey down the Brazos River and travel through the Texas countryside of rural Waco. Because of the extensive journey, these athletes will be taking, there will be impacts on traffic along certain roadways.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Responds to Large Commercial Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department responded to a large business fire at the 8000 Block of Imperial Drive. The fire was located near businesses Howmet Fastening Systems, VanTran Transformers, and SSG. A call came in around 6:43 p.m. from Sun Bright Paper Recycling. The Waco...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Kiss 103.1 FM

