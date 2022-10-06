Stanford Live presents new performance piece that mourns the loss of Black lives, makes a call to action

A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford’s Department of Public Safety. The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.

