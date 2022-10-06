ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford Live presents new performance piece that mourns the loss of Black lives, makes a call to action

By Palo Alto Online
calmatters.network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

East San Jose theater planned as community nexus

For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery

The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century. “Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism” in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s — plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Rape in Stanford basement under investigation

A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford’s Department of Public Safety. The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.
STANFORD, CA
calmatters.network

All three seats on Sunol school board being contested this election cycle

Sunol residents will be choosing candidates to fill all three positions in the Sunol Glen Unified School District Board of Trustees race this November — two full-term seats and one short-term. The short-term position is a two-year seat on the board, for which information technology manager Chris Bobertz and...
SUNOL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Stanford, CA
Entertainment
Stanford, CA
Society
City
Stanford, CA
calmatters.network

Homeless population in Alameda County approaching 10,000 people

Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22% over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to the release Wednesday of official point-in-time numbers. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically taken...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy