Stanford Live presents new performance piece that mourns the loss of Black lives, makes a call to action

East San Jose theater planned as community nexus
For East San Jose, introducing a performing arts space means more than theater. It’s a window into the community’s future. As part of a redevelopment project, a mostly vacant block of stores on Alum Rock Avenue is being reimagined. Part of the plan is a theater that will bring vibrancy to the neighborhood, provide jobs, a place for cultural activities and social gatherings.
'Modern Expressionism' on display at Bankhead gallery
The latest art exhibit in downtown Livermore offers a modern perspective on one of the most popular artistic movements of the last century. “Shape, Form and Color: Modern Expressionism” in the UNCLE Credit Union Art Gallery at the Bankhead Theater features artworks from 21st-century artists, both global and local, drawn to the style of the early 1900s — plus two special featured pieces from late artistic legends Joan Miro and Alexander Calder, on loan from a private collection.
Rape in Stanford basement under investigation
A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford’s Department of Public Safety. The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.
All three seats on Sunol school board being contested this election cycle
Sunol residents will be choosing candidates to fill all three positions in the Sunol Glen Unified School District Board of Trustees race this November — two full-term seats and one short-term. The short-term position is a two-year seat on the board, for which information technology manager Chris Bobertz and...
New mental health beds could be ready starting next month in Santa Clara County
Long wait times, staffing shortages and other issues at county-run behavioral treatment centers have led the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors to initiate more oversight regarding developments in expanding mental health services. The board is now receiving monthly updates on mental health and substance abuse services, and on Tuesday...
Homeless population in Alameda County approaching 10,000 people
Alameda County’s homeless population grew 22% over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to the release Wednesday of official point-in-time numbers. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts are typically taken...
