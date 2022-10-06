Wynonna Addresses Rumors That She + Ashley Disagree Over Mom’s Will

Country music icon Loretta Lynn died peacefully on the morning of October 4, 2022 at 90 (via CNN). The singer — known for songs like "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" and "Coal Miner's Daughter" — rose to fame in 1960, performing "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" on the stage of the historic Grand Ole Opry (per Rolling Stone). Over the decades, Lynn served as a major influence and friend to her female contemporaries. Following the star's passing, Dolly Parton posted a heartbreaking statement on Instagram. "So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," wrote the "Jolene" singer, adding, "We've been like sisters all these years we've been in Nashville . . ." Carole King, too, honored Lynn writing, "She was an inspiration. R.I.P. Loretta Lynn."

4 DAYS AGO