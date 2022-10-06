Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Thought They Were Cheering, But Her Fly Was Down [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Kansas City, Mo., Heartfirst Tour stop on Sunday night (Oct. 9), but the singer was already poking fun at the mishap in a reaction post on Instagram the next day. On Monday (Oct. 10), Ballerini revisited the "cringey" moment in a post...
Loretta Lynn Continues to Inspire With Her Final Message to Fans
Loretta Lynn was a true trailblazer in the world of country music. Her songs pushed the boundaries and helped elevate the female voice in country music to the grand stage it now takes with stars like Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift. Just days before her passing, Lynn shared an inspirational...
Tanya Tucker Pens Powerful Tribute to ‘Hero’ Loretta Lynn
Country star Tanya Tucker shared a heartfelt message about Loretta Lynn. Loretta died on Tuesday,… The post Tanya Tucker Pens Powerful Tribute to ‘Hero’ Loretta Lynn appeared first on Outsider.
Walker Hayes Recruits Jo Dee Messina For A Must-See TikTok Dance
Jo Dee Messina is new to TikTok, and she just teamed up with Walker Hayes.
Keith Urban Plays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Medley At Nashville Concert
As country music artists mourn the loss of the great Loretta Lynn, many pay tribute to her at their concerts. Like many other country music artists, Keith Urban was greatly impacted during his career by Lynn. After her passing, he took to Instagram to share heartfelt images and kind words about their friendship.
Reba McEntire Is Glad Her ‘Mama’ Was There to Welcome Loretta Lynn ‘Into the Hollers of Heaven’
Reba McEntire paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a sweet message of happiness in the belief her country-loving friend made it "into the hollers of heaven."
Randy Travis Remembers Loretta Lynn: ‘We Sing Her Home to Heaven With Grateful Hearts’
The world lost a country music legend when Loretta Lynn died last Tuesday (Oct. 4); for Randy Travis, the loss was especially personal. In a statement, he remembers Lynn as a pioneer who inspired him during his years as an up-and-coming star, and a friend who extended a warm welcome to him as he rose up the ranks of country music stardom.
Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”
The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
Loretta Lynn Recalls Meeting A DJ Named Waylon Jennings, Who Had “Pimples On His Face” And “Greasy Hair,” While Promoting “Honky Tonk Girl”
We’ve all heard the very sad news that the great and iconic Loretta Lynn sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90. And of course, plenty of her peers, like Randy Travis, as well as many younger artists who have been inspired by Loretta, have been sharing many cool stories about the late country icon.
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Behind The Meaning of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”
Loretta Lynn was a woman ahead of her time. Never shying away from feminist anthems or politically charged messaging, Lynn’s music blazed a trail for the country stars of today—it’s hard to imagine many of them would be here without her. One song that is notably caustic...
