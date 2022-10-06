ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”

The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
Whiskey Riff

Loretta Lynn Recalls Meeting A DJ Named Waylon Jennings, Who Had “Pimples On His Face” And “Greasy Hair,” While Promoting “Honky Tonk Girl”

We’ve all heard the very sad news that the great and iconic Loretta Lynn sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90. And of course, plenty of her peers, like Randy Travis, as well as many younger artists who have been inspired by Loretta, have been sharing many cool stories about the late country icon.
MUSIC

