Adventist Health hosting vaccine clinics, screenings in October
Adventist Health is hosting a series of vaccine clinics and other screenings in October, according to news releases from the local health care provider. To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, Adventist is hosting an awareness event called VIPink, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Thursday at the AIS Cancer Center. The center is located at 2620 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield.
Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield
Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons
The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
Funeral services for Oct. 12, 2022
Kenneth Loyd Sarver, 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Service, 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara, 1100 Truxtun Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93301.
City of Bakersfield announces temporary, nighttime road closures
The city of Bakersfield announced Monday a pair of nighttime, temporary road closures. Nighttime closures have been scheduled from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for all lanes on the southbound side of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue for work on pavement joints.
Chevron plans sale of Bakersfield office space amid local consolidation
Chevron Corp.'s recent emphasis on workspace consolidation doesn't stop at its headquarters in San Ramon. It's cutting back in Bakersfield, too. The oil company says it's looking to sell some of the property it owns at the Bakersfield Energy Center, 9525 Camino Media, as it maximizes its use of space in Chevron field offices around the region.
Letter to the editor: Blame Republicans, too
I was heartened when I read Sunday's Letters to the Editor, which contained some pushback to conservative rhetoric that is often quoted as gospel. Then, there was the letter from Mr. Wells of Tehachapi, a list of questions intimating that the Democrat "Death Cult" was responsible for all the country's ills. Gee, are Democrats all-powerful? More than half of those questions' outcomes I'd blame Republicans. It is, after all, a two-party system. It's just the conservative mindset.
KCSO deputies arrest 2 after shooting at Walmart
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies reported that a man and a woman were arrested Monday night after a shooting in Walmart. KCSO deputies responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting in progress inside the business.
Medical Board files accusation against Bakersfield doctor facing medical fraud charges
A Bakersfield doctor facing criminal medical fraud charges had an accusation filed against him by the California Medical Board claiming he mandated unnecessary laboratory tests for his patients without their consent and profited by charging insurers for those tests. Jason Helliwell, who was charged in September 2019, has pleaded not...
Kern crop revenues top $8 billion for first time, but profitability varies
A report released Tuesday showed Kern's ag industry last year topping $8 billion in farmer revenue for the first time, with little change at the top of local crop rankings but big variability in the underlying economics facing growers of some of the county's most popular fruits, nuts and vegetables.
BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing
The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding an adult who was reported missing and believed to be at-rick due to a medical condition. Tyler Scharnick was last seen Monday in the 6100 block of Camp Street.
Three plead guilty to federal fraud charges
The Department of Justice announced that three Bakersfield residents pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud charges. Charles Abieanga, 31, Viviana Cervantes, 23, and Simon Abieanga, 28, pleaded to separate fraud charges: Charles Abieanga and Viviana Cervantes, a husband and wife, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for their roles in two different fraud schemes, according to court documents; Simon Abieanga, Charles’ brother, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in a two separate, but similar, fraud schemes, according to a DOJ news release.
