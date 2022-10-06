HEWITT – The Temple freshman white volleyball team traveled to Hewitt on Friday to take on Midway. The Tem-Cats fell to the Pantherettes by a score of 25-17, 25-13. Riley Sawin and Elslyee Espinoza each recorded 3 digs and a kill for Temple while Aaliyah Edwards had 2 digs, Brooklyn Williams 4 aces and a kill, Nina Bankston with a block, Kamiya Porter with a kill and a dig, Ariunna Wilson 2 digs, kill and an ace.

