Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was ordered to lose weight, drop his stage name and stop talking about wrestling if he wanted to make it in Hollywood. The 'Fast and the Furious' star shot to fame back in the mid-1990s as a regular performer with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) - adopting the name The Rock and becoming one of the franchise's most recognisable wrestlers before making a crossover to movies with a role as the Scorpion King in 2001's 'The Mummy Returns'.

