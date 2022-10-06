ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Variety

Austin Stoker, Star of ‘Assault on Precinct 13’ and ‘Sheba, Baby,’ Dies at 92

Austin Stoker, a veteran actor who most notably starred in John Carpenter’s sophomore feature “Assault on Precinct 13” and co-starred with Pam Grier in the 1975 blaxploitation feature “Sheba, Baby,” died Friday of renal failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 92. Details regarding Stoker’s death were shared by his wife of 43 years, Robin Stoker, on her personal Facebook Monday evening. Robin called Austin “the love of my life” in her tribute. In another tribute, actor and director Bill Duke hailed Stoker as “one of Hollywood’s unsung actors” and shared his blessings to his family. In the landmark independent...
The Independent

Julia Roberts gushes over ‘dream come true’ life with husband Daniel Moder and their children

Julia Roberts has opened up about her “dream come true” life with husband Daniel Moder and their three children.While the Oscar winner has held a longtime career as an actress, Roberts recently admitted that being a mom is better than any dream she could have wished for herself.“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor,” Roberts said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true.”“The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children,” she continued. “That’s the best...
The Guardian

Psychiatry wars: the lawsuit that put psychoanalysis on trial

Before entering Chestnut Lodge, one of the most elite psychiatric hospitals in the US, Ray Osheroff was the kind of charismatic, overworked physician we have come to associate with the American dream. He had opened three dialysis centres in northern Virginia and felt within reach of something “very new for me, something that I never had before, and that was the clear and distinct prospects of success,” he wrote in an unpublished memoir. He loved the telephone, which signified new referrals, more business – a sense that he was vital and in demand. “Life was a skyrocket,” he wrote.
