Phone Arena
In weeks, both Surface Duo models could get Android 12L with a Windows 11-based skin
According to Windows Central, Microsoft is just a few weeks away from releasing an update for both the Surface Duo 1 and Surface Duo 2. The dual-screened devices are expected to receive Android 12L, a special version of the operating system made for large-screened and foldable handsets. Surface Duo 1...
Phone Arena
The best Pixel 7 series screen protectors you can find
After a long wait, sprinkled with official teasers and not-so-official leaks, the Pixel 7 series is finally here. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were officially announced during the “Made by Google” event on October 6. We’ve already covered the best Pixel 7 series cases, so...
Phone Arena
Bigger battery tipped as key selling point for compact Samsung Galaxy S23
Will Samsung bring a radical flagship redesign to the table with the fast-approaching Galaxy S23 family? Probably not. Will the camera capabilities of the "vanilla" S23 and the non-Ultra S23+ be vastly improved in any meaningful way compared to the S22 and S22+? We highly doubt it. But even though...
Phone Arena
These deeply discounted AirPods Max units on sale in all five colors are 'practically brand new'
Excited about the chance to possibly maybe beat the holiday rush and take care of your Christmas shopping list at some of the season's best prices during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event this week?. Before you become a Prime member especially for these potentially unmissable promotions, you might want...
Phone Arena
Here is how long your Google Pixel Watch will receive important updates
Google’s first ever smartwatch is almost here, but if you haven’t yet decided whether or not to buy one, we have some news that will help you take an informed decision. Google has already revealed all the info potential customers might need when considering the Pixel Watch, but details about its software are slightly harder to come by if you don’t know where to look.
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
Phone Arena
Sony's compact (and tall) Xperia 5 III 5G powerhouse is more affordable than ever before
Even though Sony hasn't made any global or US top ten best-selling smartphone lists in a fairly long time and that situation is unlikely to change in the near (or distant) future, there are clear benefits to purchasing and owning high-end Xperia devices. In a world of strikingly similar Android...
Phone Arena
Scary Pixel 6 911 bug is leaving people high and dry
Google's previous generation Pixel phones and bugs go hand in hand but in the company's defense, these were its first phones with a proprietary chip and it has done a reasonably good job of quashing bugs. That said, it's one thing to wait for a fix for, let's say, a flickering display, and another to not being able to get through to emergency services and some Pixel users have reported having experienced the latter.
Phone Arena
Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4
Though it's still too early to talk about the iPhone 14 series' market stats, the early consensus is that people are gravitating toward the more expensive Pro models and don't seem all that interested in the standard models. This reflects a failed positioning strategy by Apple, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who had earlier also revealed that the iPhone SE 3 was not performing well. The iPhone SE 4 could be the sweet spot in the lineup, suggests a new rumor.
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you use 5G on your phone?
The 5G revolution! It was promised to us years ago, and yet - there are regions and spots completely lacking this next-level connectivity of the future. To make matters worse, there are several frequencies that fall into the “5G” spectrum, low-bands, mid-bands, millimeter waves, and so on and so forth. It’s difficult to wrap our heads around it sometimes.
Phone Arena
This is why Google won't allow Pixel 7's Face Unlock to verify mobile payments
We've already informed you that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both carry the Face Unlock facial recognition feature. And for the moment, Google also said that there is nothing to say about it possibly sharing this with the Pixel 6 Pro. Google did say that this implementation of facial recognition will lean on the Tensor 2 chipset and "advanced machine learning models" to make Face Unlock work.
Phone Arena
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 are on sale at massive discounts in multiple 'affordable' options
Whether or not Apple plans to make a big deal out of the announcement of its next-gen iPad and iPad Pros, said announcement is definitely right around the corner. With multiple holiday and pre-holiday sales events organized by various major US retailers also on the horizon, it's certainly not surprising to see the current-gen 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros heavily marked down shortly after the latest non-Pro 10.2-inch model.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island pales in comparison to Google's Pixel 7 Pro Dynamic Island: Let's talk marketing
As always, it's been an exciting year in the world of mobile tech, and before you know it – here we are in Techtober! Apple has released its new iPhone 14 Plus just now, following the rest of the iPhone 14 series, and like clockwork, Google recently unveiled the competition – its new Pixel 7 series.
Phone Arena
Apple kills the bug that crashes the Mail app and others with iOS 16.0.3
The release of the iPhone 14 series has been accompanied by several bugs, many of them becoming the source of endless entertainment. We had the issue that caused the iPhone 14 Pro models to grind and shake (like Candy at your local nudie bar) when recording videos on third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. Apple pushed out iOS 16.0.2 to exterminate that bug.
Phone Arena
Don't expect the USB-C iPhone 15 to also offer faster charging
After the recent passage of the common charging standard requirements in the European Parliament, Apple will have to equip the last holdouts among its devices that feature a Lightning port, with a USB-C one by the end of 2024. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple won't be waiting for the...
Phone Arena
Analyst says not to expect Apple's own 5G modem inside the iPhone before 2025 at the earliest
When Apple announced a surprise deal with Qualcomm during opening statements for a trial between the two companies back in 2019, Apple was desperate. The plan it had to avoid Qualcomm by using a new 5G smartphone modem developed by Intel was not going well and besides, the company had already praised the quality of Qualcomm's modems while testifying in court under oath. So Apple cratered, giving in to Qualcomm's controversial "no license, no chips" policy.
Phone Arena
WhatsApp might soon increase the group chat cap to 1024 people
If you are a WhatsApp user with a lot of friends, and we mean a lot, lot — 1000+ — you will be happy to learn that, soon, you will probably be able to add up to 1024 of your friends in one group chat. As WABetaInfo first...
