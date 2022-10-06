ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Law & Crime

Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff

A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside

The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS 42

Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge

WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'

Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive

A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
JOSEPHINE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mississippi reverend prompts backlash after denying child baptism because parents aren’t married

A reverend in Mississippi refused to baptise a baby girl because her parents aren’t married, the infant’s mother says. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan McPhail, wanted to have their baby daughter Presleigh baptised at the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in the small town of Sumrall, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.After agreeing to perform the christening, Ms Mclendon received a letter on 15 September from the church pastor, reverend Dewayne Warren, stating that he could not go ahead with it because he had learned that she and her partner were “living in sin”.In the...
RELIGION
K945

One Week Left to Vote for Bossier City Water Tower

We know about the amazing paint jobs on Bossier City water towers and now those pieces of art could bring some more positive attention to the city. Bossier City needs votes in the national contest for water towers. Two years ago, the Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

