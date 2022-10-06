Read full article on original website
KSLA
2nd-grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second-grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks now....
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff
A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
Father of 21-year-old LSU student shot in car speaks out: 'I should never have to plan a funeral for my child'
Last Friday at 4:45 am, Louisiana native Paul Rice woke up to police knocking at his door. He thought something had happened in the neighborhood, never imagining that he was about to receive the most devastating news of his life. He was later informed that his 21-year-old daughter Allison, a senior at Louisiana State University, was found shot to death inside of her car in downtown Baton Rouge hours earlier.
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
Mississippi reverend prompts backlash after denying child baptism because parents aren’t married
A reverend in Mississippi refused to baptise a baby girl because her parents aren’t married, the infant’s mother says. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan McPhail, wanted to have their baby daughter Presleigh baptised at the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church in the small town of Sumrall, the Biloxi Sun Herald reported.After agreeing to perform the christening, Ms Mclendon received a letter on 15 September from the church pastor, reverend Dewayne Warren, stating that he could not go ahead with it because he had learned that she and her partner were “living in sin”.In the...
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
Middle school student accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized
Students at a Ouachita Parish school were hospitalized after student brought candy containing narcotics.
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown.
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
Speed Cameras in Shreveport School Zones Are Working
Cameras in school zones all around Shreveport are working and drivers are slowing it down in the zones. Shreveport police report speeding during school zone hours is down by as much as 90% in the areas where the cameras have been deployed. The cameras are up and going in 20...
One Week Left to Vote for Bossier City Water Tower
We know about the amazing paint jobs on Bossier City water towers and now those pieces of art could bring some more positive attention to the city. Bossier City needs votes in the national contest for water towers. Two years ago, the Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award...
