Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Uvalde schools superintendent announces retirement after new details following the Robb Elementary massacre
The fate of the Uvalde school district superintendent will be discussed both publicly and behind closed doors Monday evening.
CBS News
Uvalde school district suspends its police force, 2 school officials placed on administrative leave
UVALDE, Tx. (CNN) -- The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said Friday it had suspended its school police force, less than five months after the attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead. "The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department...
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The hiring of Officer Crimson Elizondo was first reported by CNN on Wednesday night. Less than 24 hours later, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District fired Elizondo on Thursday in the face of swift and mounting backlash from families of the fourth-grade victims and Texas lawmakers. But...
Uvalde school district superintendent Hal Harrell to retire
Hal Harrell, the superintendent of schools in Uvalde, Texas, has announced his retirement, a little more than four months after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. At a meeting Monday night, the Uvalde school board agreed unanimously to begin searching for...
Lexi Rubio’s parents say ex-trooper fired by Uvalde CISD was working at their son’s campus
UVALDE, Texas – The parents of Alexandra “Lexi” Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, said in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that a now-former officer and Texas Dept. of Public Safety trooper had been working at their son’s campus before she was fired by the school district.
Uvalde school board expected to discuss superintendent Hal Harrell's retirement Monday
The superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has told staff of his intention to retire, in the wake of CNN's reporting on the district's actions after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Another Texas National Guard soldier on Greg Abbott's border mission dies by apparent suicide
The death is the fifth suspected suicide by a National Guard member since Abbott ordered the massive troop deployment in September 2021.
CBS News
