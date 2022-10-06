ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

FOOTBALL: Ranger defense shuts out undefeated Panthers

The undefeated Porterville Panthers probably expected to score at least one touchdown against the Redwood Rangers, but the Rangers defense had other plans for them. The Panthers were shut down early and they did not have many opportunities to score throughout the game. The Rangers put themselves on the board in the first half, then picked up a couple of extra touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)

The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsburg, CA
City
Exeter, CA
Local
California Sports
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road

Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Halloween decorations creep up on Porterville homes

PORTERVILLE – The city of Porterville invites the community to transform their homes into spooky neighborhood sights for a Halloween contest. The city’s parks and leisure services department is hosting their annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest for the third year in a row. The contest started in 2020 as a way to provide residents with a community activity during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Now that the shutdown is over, community interest still holds strong. Residents have started decorating their homes for this year’s contest, hoping to win a money prize in either a Judge’s Choice or a People’s Choice category.
PORTERVILLE, CA
visitvisalia.com

PRIDE Visalia 2022

Plan for a weekend celebrating diversity, inclusion and acceptance at PRIDE Visalia, at the region’s only Pride Festival – PRIDE Visalia on October 8, 2022. All are welcome. The Source LGBT+ Center is proud to be a hub of resources, education, and support for our LGBT+ population and...
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YourCentralValley.com

One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
MADERA, CA
thesungazette.com

Measure U strikes again after being laid to rest in primaries

EXETER – Exeter’s cemetery district went back to the drawing board to try and bring Measure U back to life after being defeated in the primaries. Voters will see Measure U on their ballots once again this year after the Exeter Public Cemetery District’s board of trustees placed the measure on the Nov. 8 elections ballot. The measure fell short by 5% in the June 7 primaries, winning over the majority at 61.6%, but not the needed 66.4% of voter approval to be passed. The board is hopeful for this second chance and has made an effort to attend fall festivals, set up signs and visit local councils and boards to raise awareness about Measure U, according to trustee Vicki Riddle.
EXETER, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno

A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say

LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LEMOORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
SELMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy