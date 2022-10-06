Read full article on original website
FOOTBALL: Ranger defense shuts out undefeated Panthers
The undefeated Porterville Panthers probably expected to score at least one touchdown against the Redwood Rangers, but the Rangers defense had other plans for them. The Panthers were shut down early and they did not have many opportunities to score throughout the game. The Rangers put themselves on the board in the first half, then picked up a couple of extra touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
Dick Ellsworth (1940-2022)
The 1958 Fresno High School baseball team is considered to be one of the greatest high school baseball teams of all time. The Warriors were 25-1 that season, with their only loss coming to the Fresno State freshmen! Fresno High had three future major leaguers on that squad: Jim Maloney, Pat Corrales and Dick Ellsworth. […]
6th annual Pride Visalia festival comes to Valley Strong Stadium
The South Valley came together for a celebration at the sixth annual Pride Visalia festival.
Fresno State, Clovis Community College instructor killed in crash near Sanger
A cyclist killed in a crash near Sanger on Sunday is being remembered as a dedicated instructor at both Fresno State and Clovis Community College.
Clovis Community College professor killed while cycling on Watts Valley Road
Santana-Mullooly was a professor of anthropology at Clovis Community College and Fresno State. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Watts Valley Road east of Pittman Hill Road. Santana-Mullooly was heading west on a two-lane road when a 45 year old driver of an Acura NSX was going east where the driver tried to “negotiate a curve” according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas who said the action caused the driver to “veer into the westbound lane directly into the path of the bicyclist”.
Halloween decorations creep up on Porterville homes
PORTERVILLE – The city of Porterville invites the community to transform their homes into spooky neighborhood sights for a Halloween contest. The city’s parks and leisure services department is hosting their annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest for the third year in a row. The contest started in 2020 as a way to provide residents with a community activity during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Now that the shutdown is over, community interest still holds strong. Residents have started decorating their homes for this year’s contest, hoping to win a money prize in either a Judge’s Choice or a People’s Choice category.
PRIDE Visalia 2022
Plan for a weekend celebrating diversity, inclusion and acceptance at PRIDE Visalia, at the region’s only Pride Festival – PRIDE Visalia on October 8, 2022. All are welcome. The Source LGBT+ Center is proud to be a hub of resources, education, and support for our LGBT+ population and...
Northeast Fresno home decked out with Alice in Wonderland theme
A home in northeast Fresno is all decked out in the theme of Alice in Wonderland. It features everything from a tea party scene to the queen of hearts, and Alice herself.
Fresno EOC looking for foster grandparent volunteers
The Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission is looking for volunteers for a very special program.
One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
Measure U strikes again after being laid to rest in primaries
EXETER – Exeter’s cemetery district went back to the drawing board to try and bring Measure U back to life after being defeated in the primaries. Voters will see Measure U on their ballots once again this year after the Exeter Public Cemetery District’s board of trustees placed the measure on the Nov. 8 elections ballot. The measure fell short by 5% in the June 7 primaries, winning over the majority at 61.6%, but not the needed 66.4% of voter approval to be passed. The board is hopeful for this second chance and has made an effort to attend fall festivals, set up signs and visit local councils and boards to raise awareness about Measure U, according to trustee Vicki Riddle.
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno
A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Teen hospitalized after being shot in Farmersville
Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.
How the Friant Dam uncovered a gold mine
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During the construction of Friant Dam, crews found hundreds of pounds of gold that would be worth a fortune today. In the late 1930s, crews began working to quarry rock and cement in an area that was later turned into the Lost Lake Recreation Area. During the quarrying process, about […]
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Clovis Fire: PG&E drop line falls sparking fire across three homes in Clovis Sunday night
CLOVIS, Calif. — A fire broke out early Sunday evening across multiple homes on Peach and Rialto Avenues in southwest Clovis. City of Clovis Fire responded to a call of an outside detached garage on fire. When the first fire units arrived on scene, fire crews were notified by homeowners two doors down that there was an attic fire.
Tulare County program giving all students safe study spot
A South Valley school district is taking action to make sure students of all learning abilities have a safe spot to study.
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
