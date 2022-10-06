ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is the difference between main and off support in Overwatch 2?

Seasoned Overwatch or Overwatch League fans have likely heard the terms “main support” and “off support,” or even “main support” and “flex support” before. These terms are often only used in high levels of organized play, which is why only experienced players or fans of pro leagues may have heard or used them before.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament

Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Sneaky Orianna bug spotted at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A recently spotted visual bug related to Orianna’s abilities clearly remains in League of Legends just...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Skins#Video Game#Nunca Olividados
dotesports.com

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Launch Trailer premieres tomorrow

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is on the horizon, with the Respawn Entertainment developers gracing fans with the season’s premier trailer tomorrow. The YouTube video currently has a countdown for its premiere, with fans already hitting up comments to express their excitement—and predictions for the handheld update. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New leaks point to Doctor Who x Fortnite collab

Epic Games is unparalleled in working with entertainment brands to get some of the most popular characters inside Fortnite. Whether it be Marvel or the publisher behind Dragon Ball, Epic has continuously brought new characters from these franchises to the battle royale. Recent leaks suggest that a new Doctor Who collab could be coming to Fortnite.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League of bugs: Another huge bug strikes Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is in full swing with the group stage having...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
NewsBreak
Halloween
dotesports.com

Who is Overwatch 2’s Kiriko — age, abilities, lore

Kiriko is the latest hero in Overwatch 2, a support guided by her fox spirit. There was an abundance of speculation about a “Fox Girl” coming to Overwatch 2 over the past year, making the hype surrounding Kiriko’s reveal quite substantial. Blizzard has released multiple videos to celebrate her arrival, revealing the hero’s backstory and lore. Here is what we know about Kiriko so far.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

YouTube is introducing ‘Handles’ to combat impersonation and unify creators with their communities

A new feature coming to YouTube will help combat impersonation issues that have previously run rampant on the site in the past. The feature is called “Handles” and it will give YouTubers everywhere their own unique handle on the site, the same way that has been employed on other social media sites like Twitter and Instagram for years.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dotesports.com

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Cast List

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is nearly here, and it’s difficult to imagine a more anticipated title for CoD. The open beta attracted millions of players. Some of them were lapsed CoD players curious to try the game named one of the most loved games in franchise history. Others were CoD lifers desperate for a new title that addressed their concerns following the lackluster response to Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy