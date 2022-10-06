Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
What is the difference between main and off support in Overwatch 2?
Seasoned Overwatch or Overwatch League fans have likely heard the terms “main support” and “off support,” or even “main support” and “flex support” before. These terms are often only used in high levels of organized play, which is why only experienced players or fans of pro leagues may have heard or used them before.
dotesports.com
How to watch the OpTic Gaming Black Ops 2 $25,000 throwback LAN tournament
Every year in October, there’s a period of downtime between Call of Duty releases where it’s time to throw it back to past titles. That time is here again, and again, it’s OpTic Hitch and the rest of the Green Wall who are taking the lead and bringing a classic CoD to the forefront. As part of the team’s “The Off-Season” event at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, a Black Ops 2 event will bring together legends of CoD.
dotesports.com
Sneaky Orianna bug spotted at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. A recently spotted visual bug related to Orianna’s abilities clearly remains in League of Legends just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Launch Trailer premieres tomorrow
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is on the horizon, with the Respawn Entertainment developers gracing fans with the season’s premier trailer tomorrow. The YouTube video currently has a countdown for its premiere, with fans already hitting up comments to express their excitement—and predictions for the handheld update. The...
dotesports.com
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.
dotesports.com
New leaks point to Doctor Who x Fortnite collab
Epic Games is unparalleled in working with entertainment brands to get some of the most popular characters inside Fortnite. Whether it be Marvel or the publisher behind Dragon Ball, Epic has continuously brought new characters from these franchises to the battle royale. Recent leaks suggest that a new Doctor Who collab could be coming to Fortnite.
dotesports.com
League of bugs: Another huge bug strikes Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is in full swing with the group stage having...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Monster Hunter is coming to Sonic Frontiers as DLC update soon after release
Sonic Frontiers is getting an expansion most people wouldn’t have guessed: A new Frontiers DLC is dropping on Nov. 14, 2022, with fans not having to pay a dime for the new content. The DLC is set to be a Monster Hunter addition, with the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter...
These Cult-Favorite Bidets Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Take advantage of these ridiculously low prices to add a bidet to your existing toilet.
dotesports.com
Who is Overwatch 2’s Kiriko — age, abilities, lore
Kiriko is the latest hero in Overwatch 2, a support guided by her fox spirit. There was an abundance of speculation about a “Fox Girl” coming to Overwatch 2 over the past year, making the hype surrounding Kiriko’s reveal quite substantial. Blizzard has released multiple videos to celebrate her arrival, revealing the hero’s backstory and lore. Here is what we know about Kiriko so far.
dotesports.com
YouTube is introducing ‘Handles’ to combat impersonation and unify creators with their communities
A new feature coming to YouTube will help combat impersonation issues that have previously run rampant on the site in the past. The feature is called “Handles” and it will give YouTubers everywhere their own unique handle on the site, the same way that has been employed on other social media sites like Twitter and Instagram for years.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Cast List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is nearly here, and it’s difficult to imagine a more anticipated title for CoD. The open beta attracted millions of players. Some of them were lapsed CoD players curious to try the game named one of the most loved games in franchise history. Others were CoD lifers desperate for a new title that addressed their concerns following the lackluster response to Vanguard.
Comments / 0