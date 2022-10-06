ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Heathrow regains status as Europe’s busiest airport

Heathrow has regained its status as Europe’s busiest airport.The west London airport said it was used by more passengers between July and September than rivals in cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Madrid.A year ago, Heathrow blamed the UK’s comparatively strict coronavirus travel rules for it being just the 10th busiest airport in Europe, after being number one in the ranking in 2019.Heathrow has seen an increase in usage since the UK’s restrictions on travellers were lifted in March.Some 5.8 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in September.But demand last month was still 15% below pre-virus levels in September 2019.The...
AFP

Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls

Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide. Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo markets were closed for holidays on Monday, and when trading resumed Tuesday, chipmakers sank.
