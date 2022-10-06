Heathrow has regained its status as Europe’s busiest airport.The west London airport said it was used by more passengers between July and September than rivals in cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Madrid.A year ago, Heathrow blamed the UK’s comparatively strict coronavirus travel rules for it being just the 10th busiest airport in Europe, after being number one in the ranking in 2019.Heathrow has seen an increase in usage since the UK’s restrictions on travellers were lifted in March.Some 5.8 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in September.But demand last month was still 15% below pre-virus levels in September 2019.The...

