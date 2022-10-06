ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other

In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.
Greatist

Sipping on Cinnamon: 14 Best Benefits of Cinnamon Tea

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Cinnamon tea is a soothing beverage that has a variety of health benefits. While it’s generally safe to drink in small amounts, there are some risks to be aware of.
Healthline

How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer

A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
msn.com

When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?

High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Medical News Today

Follicular thyroid cancer explained

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
Medical News Today

Buerger’s disease: What to know

Buerger’s disease restricts blood flow in the small and medium arteries. The exact cause is unclear, but tobacco use has strong links to the condition. The condition mostly affects the limbs. A person’s symptoms vary depending on the location of the inflammation and the extent of the blood flow restriction.
survivornet.com

Mom-of-Two, 39, Finally Receives Diagnosis for Multiple Sclerosis After an Agonizing 13 Years of Symptoms: ‘My Neurologist Brought Me Back to Life’

Writer Lindsay Karp, 39, suffered from immobility and debilitating fatigue for over a decade before finally finding a doctor who gave her a proper diagnosis: it was multiple sclerosis. After all these years, the mom-of-two finally discovered that she had the degenerative autoimmune condition because of her doctor simply ordering...
cohaitungchi.com

Why Your Blood Pressure Matters — Even in Your 20s & 30s

You’re young, you’re healthy — so does it actually matter that your doctor is concerned about your blood pressure?. You are reading: Normal blood pressure | Why Your Blood Pressure Matters — Even in Your 20s & 30s. Even if you’re a young adult, you aren’t...
