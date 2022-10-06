Read full article on original website
Related
The silent Gibbons sisters: The twins who ONLY spoke to each other
In April 1963, a pair of beautiful and perfectly normal twins, June and Jennifer Gibbons, was born at a military hospital in Yemen. They were not any different from normal babies. However, when they started speaking, their parents realized that the girls were very different from the rest of the children their age. They didn’t talk like normal children. The twins had developed a language of their own that only they could both speak and understand.
survivornet.com
‘Little Lion’ Toddler, 1, Was Vomiting And Strangely Twisting And Turning His Head: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kennedy Cloutier is a 13-month-old cancer warrior. He was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor at 9 months after displaying symptoms like vomiting and torticollis (a condition where a baby’s neck muscles cause their head to twist and tilt to one side) on one side of his neck that switched to the other side.
survivornet.com
‘Happy Little Girl,’ 5, Complained Of A Tummy Ache And Stayed Home From School: A Strange Lump In Her Side Turned Out To Be Cancer
Isabelle Grundy was 5 when she was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma. Her devastating diagnosis came after she complained to her mother, Louisa Moss, of a sore stomach and Moss subsequently found a lump. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells,...
Man survives acute pancreatitis scare, doctors warn New Yorkers about the disease
Dr. Braha says the main sign of pancreatitis is severe pain in the abdomen that radiates to the back or shoulder, especially after a meal and lasts for 30 minutes or more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
A Mother’s Nightmare As Twin Newborn Girls are Diagnosed with Eye Cancer Just Three Days Apart: How They Made It Through
Maryann Oakley from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was overjoyed when she delivered two healthy twin girls back in December 2017. Then they were both diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer. Battling cancer together, the twins, now age 4, luckily made it through. But just last March, sadly Eve’s cancer...
survivornet.com
The Ultimate Cancer Warrior: Brave Mom, 62, is Battling Cancer After Beating NINE Different Types of the Disease Over the Past 30 Years
Heather Devlin, 62, has beat cancer nine times, but now she is facing a tenth battle as she was diagnosed in 2017 with an incurable form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. The Manchester, England mom-of-two credits her children and her extremely positive mindset to getting her through so many...
Greatist
Sipping on Cinnamon: 14 Best Benefits of Cinnamon Tea
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Cinnamon tea is a soothing beverage that has a variety of health benefits. While it’s generally safe to drink in small amounts, there are some risks to be aware of.
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dad-of-two given paracetamol for ‘back pain’ dies of aggressive cancer
He went back and forth with medics, but his condition didn't improve and after a holiday, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. It had been the first holiday he had taken since he had come back from the Army, and returned home to the devastating diagnosis. In July, he had...
Healthline
How a Cystoscopy Can Help Identify Bladder Cancer
A cystoscopy is an imaging test that helps doctors view the inside of the bladder. While the test is useful for a number of different bladder conditions, it’s a key part of the bladder cancer diagnostic process. When cancer is suspected, a doctor or healthcare professional can use a...
msn.com
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
Gena Tew Says She Left Check-Up for AIDS-Related Blindness Over COVID Fears
"If there's someone in there coughing and hacking up their lungs nonstop, I'm leaving," the social media influencer said of her recent visit to the doctor.
Medical News Today
Buerger’s disease: What to know
Buerger’s disease restricts blood flow in the small and medium arteries. The exact cause is unclear, but tobacco use has strong links to the condition. The condition mostly affects the limbs. A person’s symptoms vary depending on the location of the inflammation and the extent of the blood flow restriction.
survivornet.com
Mom-of-Two, 39, Finally Receives Diagnosis for Multiple Sclerosis After an Agonizing 13 Years of Symptoms: ‘My Neurologist Brought Me Back to Life’
Writer Lindsay Karp, 39, suffered from immobility and debilitating fatigue for over a decade before finally finding a doctor who gave her a proper diagnosis: it was multiple sclerosis. After all these years, the mom-of-two finally discovered that she had the degenerative autoimmune condition because of her doctor simply ordering...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Your Blood Pressure Matters — Even in Your 20s & 30s
You’re young, you’re healthy — so does it actually matter that your doctor is concerned about your blood pressure?. You are reading: Normal blood pressure | Why Your Blood Pressure Matters — Even in Your 20s & 30s. Even if you’re a young adult, you aren’t...
NICU nurse named godmother of baby she treated for 6 months
Carly Miller cared for baby Conrad in the NICU at Texas Children's Hospital.
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
"Grimcutty" stars Sara Wolfkind and Uzman Ally, and writer/director John Ross discuss the themes of the internet themed horror movie.
Comments / 0