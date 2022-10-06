ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Endangered African Penguin chick hatches in Pennsylvania

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eydAH_0iPEShkN00

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, welcomed an endangered African Penguin chick last week.

According to a news release from the National Aviary, an African Penguin chick was hatched on September 28. The chick is the first offspring for its mother, Patrick, and her partner, Owen.

The National Aviary said that even though Patrick and Owen are the chick’s biological parents, it will be raised by their colony mates, Sidney and Bette.

According to WPXI, the chick weighed about 77 grams when it hatched. It will be adult-size when it grows to about 18 inches tall and will end up weighing about 10 pounds. This will happen in about three months.

“Each hatching is unique, and we are always working to ensure chicks and parents are set up to thrive. This is particularly important in the very early days of chickhood, when chicks are fragile and require a high level of care,” said Chris Gaus, senior aviculturist at the National Aviary, in the news release.

The National Aviary said that the African Penguin population is declining and this new hatching is a symbol “for the future of the species.”

The National Aviary said that only about 1% of African Penguins remain and about 10,400 pairs are in South Africa, according to WPXI.

For more information about the National Aviary or to plan a visit, check out the National Aviary website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WITF

Researchers confirm a new songbird hybrid in western Pa.

Penn State researchers have identified a rare hybrid of two western Pennsylvania songbirds. The bird is a combination of the rose-breasted grosbeak and brightly-colored scarlet tanager. Stephen Gosser—a self-described “diehard birder”— spotted it in Lawrence County, along the Commonwealth’s western edge, in June 2020. But...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Pets & Animals
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
pittsburghmagazine.com

What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?

For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cohaitungchi.com

33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chick#Wpxi#African Penguins#Cox Media Group
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Missing Butler County man’s body found in Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) – A car with a man’s body inside was pulled out of the Allegheny River this afternoon near the North Shore. Police activity was seen along North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a dive team with the YouTube show, Adventure With Purpose, made […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 50 cats and kittens rescued from Jeannette home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 50 cats were rescued from a home in Jeannette on Monday.Many are in poor condition from the lack of care, and a local animal rescue group says that's just the beginning of the issue.While Furry Felines captured about 45 of the animals, there are still many roaming the property. The group is asking for donations after saving the cats and kittens from a property on Gaskill Avenue.The problem is, at least 25 more cats are still roaming the property. Neighbors have been complaining about the smell coming from the house and believe someone is dumping cats...
JEANNETTE, PA
wkok.com

AP: Columbus Day, Statue Controversy Pops Up in Western PA

PITTSBURGH (AP) — AP is reporting… An Italian heritage group in western Pennsylvania vowed to appeal a judge’s ruling that Pittsburgh officials can remove a 13-foot statue of Christopher Columbus from a city park. Attorneys for the Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued that the mayor doesn’t have the power to override an ordinance passed by the city council in 1955 that cleared the installation of the 800-pound statue of the explorer. Common Pleas Judge John McVay Jr. ruled about a week ago that because the statue erected in 1958 is in a city-owned park, it represents government speech — citing a 2009 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on a Utah city rejecting a monument proposed for a city park by a religious group.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
wtae.com

Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy