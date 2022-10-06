ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car

BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have filed restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on federal officials to investigate the case as a potential bias incident....
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Platteville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Platteville, WI
Grant County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
MADISON, WI
KSN News

Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill

(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#The Rolling Hills Church#K 9#Hispanic
Q107.5

Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday

I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
GALENA, IL
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: SW Wisconsin catering company owner plans to add services

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Benton, Wis., we will share other...
BENTON, WI
nbc15.com

State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Q107.5

Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient

When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
DUBUQUE, IA
Madison365

“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident

Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged

EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
EASTMAN, WI
dailydodge.com

Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned

(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
MADISON, WI
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
808
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy