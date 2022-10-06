Read full article on original website
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury. RELATED: Woman killed in crash on US Highway...
‘I just don’t feel safe’: Families file restraining orders against Baraboo school official after students forced from car
BARABOO, Wis. — The mothers of several Baraboo High School students forced out of their car last week have filed restraining orders against and are calling for the resignation of the district’s athletic director, who students say was involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on federal officials to investigate the case as a potential bias incident....
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
Man accused of groping women at downtown Madison bar arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man early Sunday who they said groped multiple women at a downtown bar. Police said the incidents happened inside a bar in the 200 block of West Gorham Street. The man also allegedly tried to threaten people and start fights in the bar.
nbc15.com
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: SW Wisconsin catering company owner plans to add services
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Benton, Wis., we will share other...
nbc15.com
State Patrol arrests Madison driver for OWI 4th offense after high-speed pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post arrested a 27-year-old driver for OWI 4th offense early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit. Around 3:30 a.m., State Patrol arrested the 27-year-old Madison resident after engaging in a high-speed pursuit along County Road N at I-39/90. The pursuit started after State Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop for speed.
nbc15.com
Driver cited in Lafayette Co. rollover crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies responded early Sunday morning to a rollover crash in Gratiot Township, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the report, the driver, a 20-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on STH 11 around 2 a.m. when she saw a racoon in the road. She swerved off the road in her truck and then overcorrected after passing the racoon. Her car rolled into a ditch where it stopped on the passenger side.
Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
“It was scary.” Athletes, parents call for firing of Baraboo athletic director, criminal charges for others in vigilante incident
Several Baraboo High School athletes and their families are calling for the firing of athletic director Jim Langkamp, and for him and two other men to be charged criminally, after the men attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the boys with a flamethrower in an act of vigilante justice against teen TPers Wednesday night.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned
(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
nbc15.com
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
