ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gozips.com

Hadley’s Brace Leads Akron to 3-1 Win at Northern Illinois

BOXSCORE (PDF) DEKALB, Ill. – The University of Akron women's soccer team garnered a two-goal performance from sophomore Ella Hadley (Concord, Ohio) en route to earning a 3-1 Mid-American road victory at Northern Illinois on Sunday, Oct. 9. "We are very proud of the way our players showed up,...
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

No. 19 Akron Posts 8-0 Triumph at Chicago State

BOXSCORE (PDF) CHICAGO, Ill. – The 19th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team garnered four goals in each half en route to posting an 8-0 Mid-American Conference victory at Chicago State (1-8-3, 0-3-0 MAC) on Sunday, Oct. 9. "I was pleased with the performance, the team showed great mentality...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
gozips.com

Zips Fall at Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Akron Zips volleyball team fell 3-0 at Toledo by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18 at Savage Arena on Saturday. For the second straight match, sophomore MB Karleighana Jones posted a hitting percentage above .300 with a .308 mark with five kills. Junior OH Faith Johnson also floored five kills to lead the Zips' attack. Freshman Avery Brown tossed a team-best 13 assists and senior DS Lauren Latka anchored the defense with 12 digs. Middle blockers, Ellen Kinnaird and Jayda Young, paced the Akron (4-14, 1-6 MAC) defense above the net as Kinnaird collected a team-high five blocks and Young recorded three blocks.
AKRON, OH
gozips.com

Akron Battles Chicago State

No. 19 Akron (6-2-3, 1-0-1 MAC) at Chicago State (1-7-3, 0-2-0 MAC) Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The 19th-rated University of Akron men's soccer team continues its three-game Mid-American Conference road swing traveling to Chicago, Ill. for...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy