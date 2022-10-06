ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Blue View

4 Downs: Takeaways from the Giants’ 27-22 victory over the Packers

The New York Giants have stunned the Green Bay Packers, improving to 4-1 on the season following their 27-22 win in London. By rights, the Giants shouldn’t have won this game. They were out-manned at multiple positions by the Packers and the personnel disparity got worse as the game went on. Yet, the Giants managed to be resilient while the Packers’ crumbled in the second half.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

2022 College football Week 6: Games and players to watch

Happy Saturday and welcome to Week 6 of the 2022 college football season. We have some very intriguing games today, with plenty of future NFL players on the field, starting right off the bat with (8) Tennessee at (25) LSU. I’ll only be highlighting three games in this post, as...
NFL
Big Blue View

Big Blue View mailbag, Part 2: Daniel Jones edition

As promised, it is Part 2 of our Saturday Big Blue View Mailbag. In this segment, we answer a bevy of questions about New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Jim Moriarty asks: Just read that the Giants were 10th in a ranked order of teams that would/should need a QB next year. With that level of competition for the maybe 4 first-round QB’s coming out, and limited draft capital, does that change the equation of what might happen to Jones after the year - even if he only plays like he is playing now?
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/8: Odell Beckham to the Giants? Brian Daboll won’t say no

Brian Daboll won’t shut down Odell Beckham Jr. rumors. The Giants desperately need wide receiver help. Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills stoked Beckham/Giants rumors on Wednesday. Giants coach Brian Daboll did not shut down Beckham chatter on Friday. “I’d say that Joe and I talk a lot about...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/10: Barkley, Thomas, Daboll reflect on win, more headlines

The New York Giants improved to 4-1 with a stunning 27-20 upset of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as Big Blue stopped the Packers inside the 10 yard line with about a minute to go. Coach Brian Daboll offered unsolicited praise for quarterback...
NFL
Big Blue View

How to watch Giants vs. Packers in Week 5

Don’t forget that you will have to be in front of your television early if you want to watch the New York Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The game is in London and starts at 9:30 a.m. ET. NFL Network has the broadcast. How to watch.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Second-half live updates

The New York Giants trail the Green Bay Packers 20-10 heading into halftime. Both teams got off to a slow start to the game, with the Packers’ game-opening drive stalling to the tune of a field goal. The Giants, meanwhile had a pair of three-and-outs with every play going in the direction of Saquon Barkley.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

View From The Chesapeake -- What Can We Expect Now?

So, the Giants are 4-1. They have put up a spectacular upset, in the London game, that included both a comeback that would have been a total outlier in previous seasons, and a second half shutout of one of the elite QBs in the game today. What does it mean? Here’s my take.
NFL
Big Blue View

Four years @ $25 Million per year for Daniel Jones?

Would you sign DJ right now for $100 Million over 4 years?. I totally agree that he is not "elite" on the level of Josh Allen, Mahomes, etc. and therefore not worth the "going rate" of $40-50 Million for top QB's. But why can't we simply pay him a salary equal to his standing as a very good but not great QB and use that "savings" to obtain other valuable players?
NFL
Big Blue View

PFF stats, snap counts: WR Darius Slayton shines for Giants

After watching Darius Slayton catch six passes for 79 yards Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, by far the most productive game of any New York Giants wide receiver, the obvious question is what took the Giants so long to take the shackles off the fourth-year receiver. Monday’s Pro Football...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Ravens odds: New York opens as 5.5-point underdogs

The New York Giants are riding high with a 4-1 record, but they will still be the underdogs when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The Ravens are -240 moneyline favorites at MetLife Stadium next week, per SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 43.5.
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Blue View

Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year, and more reactions to Giants’ 4-1 start

It isn’t only New York Giants fans who are trying to digest the possibility that the long downtrodden Giants could actually be good in 2022. National analysts are also trying to come to grips with the Giants being 4-1. Here is some of the reaction around the country after...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants roster moves: S Tony Jefferson signed: QB Davis Webb, WR Marcus Johnson elevated

The New York Giants made a trio of roster moves on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s game game against the Green Bay Packers. The Giants filled their open spot on the 53-man roster by signing veteran safety Tony Jefferson to their active roster from their practice squad. The Giants are also elevating quarterback Davis Webb and wide receiver Marcus Johnson from their practice squad for Sunday’s game.
NFL
Big Blue View

1/4th season done..mock 2023 offseason most of you will hate

First quarter of season gone....we are surprisingly 3-1. But we have some horrible flaws very apparent that we need to fix... So I tried a way too early mock offseason and my explanation for why I did such things . Salary Cap: $208,200,000. Player Salaries: $151,020,123. Dead Money: $110,000. Carryover:...
NFL

