If you've just done a double take at the five stars sitting at the top of this review, believe me when I say that nobody is more surprised than this reviewer to have arrived at that verdict. Sitting down to watch a six-part story about the creation of a music streaming service, one without a larger-than-life Elon Musk-esque central character, did not instinctively feel like event television. My instincts were wrong. The Playlist is 2022's best drama. The scripts are sharp, pacy, funny and cleverly structured to provide each key player in the story with a voice. The performances are great without straying into bluster or scenery chewing, and there's a constant motion in the narrative that keeps you utterly captivated. Do not skip this one.

