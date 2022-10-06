Read full article on original website
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6 online - stream the hit series from anywhere in the world
Let’s get schwifty as another episode of the Emmy-winning animated comedy hits the deck, riffing off classic movies and giving them an irreverent twist. There’ll be even more sci-fi shenanigans as dinosaurs with cosmic powers come to save the Earth…but the Smiths aren’t happy about that. Read on below, where we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 6 online from anywhere now.
TechRadar
How The Rings of Power episode 7's lore reveals set up season 1's finale and beyond
Full spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 6 and 7, as well as The Lord of the Rings novels. The Rings of Power episode 7 – The Eye – has landed on Prime Video. The penultimate entry in the high fantasy series' first season isn't as action-packed or dramatically explosive as its predecessor, aka Udûn. However, that doesn't mean it's an unnecessary entry in Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show. In fact, The Eye is arguably more revelatory than Udûn, with major lore reveals that reference J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary novels in fitting fashion.
TechRadar
The Rings of Power episode 8 trailer feels like one big Sauron misdirect
Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power episodes 1 to 7. All will be revealed. That's the main takeaway from The Rings of Power season 1 finale trailer, which has teased answers to two of the high-fantasy show's biggest questions. The teaser, which was unveiled at New York Comic Con...
TechRadar
Netflix's drama about the making of Spotify has no right to be this good: The Playlist review
If you've just done a double take at the five stars sitting at the top of this review, believe me when I say that nobody is more surprised than this reviewer to have arrived at that verdict. Sitting down to watch a six-part story about the creation of a music streaming service, one without a larger-than-life Elon Musk-esque central character, did not instinctively feel like event television. My instincts were wrong. The Playlist is 2022's best drama. The scripts are sharp, pacy, funny and cleverly structured to provide each key player in the story with a voice. The performances are great without straying into bluster or scenery chewing, and there's a constant motion in the narrative that keeps you utterly captivated. Do not skip this one.
TechRadar
Mario's new voice and twerking Master Chief are upsetting, and here's why
Of all the stories coming out of this year's Twitchcon streamers' convention, the most surreal news is that Megan Thee Stallion twerked on stage with Master Chief. If you want to see the star of Halo Infinite take some much-needed downtime from fighting The Banished, you can watch it below. I am both here for it, but like many twerking videos, it has wound up making me think about post-modernism.
TechRadar
Project Cambria and VR game reveals: what to expect from Meta connect 2022
Meta Connect 2022 will kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on October 11 (3am AEST on October 12), and we can’t wait to see what Mark Zuckerberg and his company have to show us at the opening keynote. But if you’re eager to know...
Save £90 on a Ring doorbell during the Prime Early Access Sale
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived, and with it comes some fabulous savings on home and kitchen appliances, tech products and even Apple devices. To make sure you don’t miss some of the best deals, follow our liveblog as we round up our favourite offers.Of course, some of the best savings to be had are on products from Amazon itself, which cover everything from Fire TV Sticks, to Kindles and, yes, even video doorbells Blink and Ring.We’ve seen offers for both brands but if you’re interested in the latter, there are some wireless kits on offer (Was...
TechRadar
4 simple ways to install NordVPN on Apple TV
Since its launch in 2007, Apple TV has become the go-to for millions of streamers around the world. But this handy streaming device has its limits. This is where the best Apple TV VPN services come in. Let's say that you want to bring your Apple TV abroad when traveling....
TechRadar
Eureka EGD 60 review
The Eureka EGD 60 is one of the best gaming desks we've ever used, made even better by the fact that it is also a standing desk with some serious lift. The carbon fiber-style surface is a joy to touch and the price is very competitive for a desk of its kind, and there aren't that many out there to begin with.
Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2022: Dates and best offers to expect on LG, Samsung, Sony Bravia and more
For the first time, Amazon is squeezing an extra Prime Day into the calendar. Whether it’s because the retail giant stumbled across a warehouse full of TVs, laptops, smart watches and homeware it had forgotten about, or simply because Jeff Bezos really loves a heavily discounted electric toothbrush, we’re all being treated to a second Prime Day event on 11 and 12 October.Officially called the Prime Day Early Access Sale, the event promises big savings across everything from kitchen appliances and games consoles to booze and Amazon gadgets. Televisions are one of the most popular purchases on Amazon Prime...
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring doorbells, air fryers and more
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
TechRadar
Prime Day in October – the best early deals from Amazon's new two-day sale
Amazon is running a second Prime Day on October 11, with its two-day Prime Early Access sale - here are the top early deals. Prime Day is happening again this year - or so Amazon would like us to believe. The retailer is launching a huge two-day sale on Tuesday, October 11, with hundreds of thousands of early holiday season deals, including up to 80% off TVs, toys and more.
