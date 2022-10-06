Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro devices at the Made By Google Fall event on October 6. The new Pixel 7 is powered by the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset, and comes with new and improved camera sensors, a slightly tweaked design with new color combinations, and enhanced displays. In this article, we collected some of our favorite and the best Google Pixel 7 cases we could find on Amazon from our trusted partners, and case makers. We included some of the best Pixel 7 cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, UAG, Spigen, Otterbox, and more.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 HOURS AGO