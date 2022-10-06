Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
disneydining.com
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try
If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
Thrillist
Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
disneytips.com
Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
disneydining.com
Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event
For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
Shoppers Are Wearing These Cozy Lounge Pants 'Every Single Day' — and a 3-Pack Is on Sale for $35
“I bought another set almost immediately” As temperatures fall, there's no doubt that many of our closets start seeing more cozy clothes. That's right, it's finally loungewear season: As soon as a chill is in the air, the sweats come back out and start their heavy rotation through winter. Looking to upgrade your collection? Then consider the Real Essentials Ultra-Soft Lounge Joggers, which are currently on sale at Amazon for up to 42 percent off. The pants are made from a poly-spandex blend that's perfectly stretchy and cozy, so...
The best restaurant at Disney World doesn't have a magical theme or any frills, and I visit it every time I'm in Orlando
I've been visiting and dining at the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, and the best place to eat and drink is Wine Bar George in Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off
“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day. To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Tri-City Herald
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer
Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
disneytips.com
Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing
Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
