Jackson, TN

WBBJ

New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Shiloh Nat. Park to host special children’s program

SHILOH, Tenn. –Weaving a great time… children’s program coming to Shiloh!. According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, next Saturday a fun and creative program will be available to kids. On Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. children can join Shiloh rangers in learning the ancient art of basket weaving.
SHILOH, TN
WBBJ

Pride Fest returns to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
JACKSON, TN
Jackson, TN
WBBJ

Local art gallery celebrates 13 years

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local art event hits Jackson. Art in the Village hosted a meet and greet today, where individuals could purchase art from local artists. The event happened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey Jones Village. The event had a good turnout with many members of the community coming to admire the local artwork.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Mr. Anthony Buchanan

Services for Mr. Anthony Buchanan, age 67 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Buchanan, you can click...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

A Frosty Morning for Many On Sunday, But Temperatures Quickly Increase This Week

Weather Update – Sunday, October 9, 2022 – 7:00 PM. We had a chilly morning today with lows at 35 degrees in the Jackson area. Many did see frost, making it the first frost of the season for many. However, since then, we have continued to increase into the 70’s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. Overnight, we should see temperatures drop into the 40’s with a few clouds moving in.
JACKSON, TN
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Community joins together in city wide prayer

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

JEA discusses rising energy costs, shares tips as winter approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, the customers of Jackson Energy Authority are concerned with the increase in costs. “There are two things that drive utility bills,” said JEA’s VP of Operations Robert Mullins. “One is the weather, and of course in the summertime if it is extremely hot. We are all familiar with June, July, and August of this year, which were abnormally hot, especially June and July. Also, the price that Jackson Energy Authority pays for that energy.”
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jerry Lee Brazier

Jerry Lee Brazier, age 72, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Sarah Ruth James Brazier, departed this life Sunday morning, October 9, 2022 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. Jerry was born December 6, 1949 in Wayne County, Tennessee, the son of the late Albert...
SOMERVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Joe Winkfield

Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Freed-Hardeman gears up for Homecoming 2022

HENDERSON, Tenn. –A West TN university is getting ready for Homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University will celebrate its Homecoming this year from Friday, November 11 through Sunday November 13. The university’s theme this year is “The Story of Us.”. The university has several events planned for the week including,...
HENDERSON, TN
WBBJ

Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a six-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Friday. According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to South Lindell Street in reference to a pedestrian stuck. A crash report states a 39-year-old woman from Martin was traveling...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

2 arrested in Huntingdon after officers find drugs while serving warrant

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Two people were arrested in Huntingdon after authorities discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a home. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Herbert Strayhorn and 25-year-old Micah Leite were taken into custody on Monday. The TBI says officers with the Huntingdon Police Department and...
HUNTINGDON, TN
WREG

TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

► Update: Report names victim in fatal wreck involving state lawmaker — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

