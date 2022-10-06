JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, the customers of Jackson Energy Authority are concerned with the increase in costs. “There are two things that drive utility bills,” said JEA’s VP of Operations Robert Mullins. “One is the weather, and of course in the summertime if it is extremely hot. We are all familiar with June, July, and August of this year, which were abnormally hot, especially June and July. Also, the price that Jackson Energy Authority pays for that energy.”

JACKSON, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO