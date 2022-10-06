Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Local expert shares tips for lawn care during colder months
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some across the region are already seeing effects of the cooler weather, like the first frost of the season. But how do you keep your lawn looking nice in the winter? UT Ag Extension Agent Brian White says fertilizer is one of the answers. “Fall...
WBBJ
New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
WBBJ
Shiloh Nat. Park to host special children’s program
SHILOH, Tenn. –Weaving a great time… children’s program coming to Shiloh!. According to information received from Shiloh National Military Park, next Saturday a fun and creative program will be available to kids. On Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. children can join Shiloh rangers in learning the ancient art of basket weaving.
WBBJ
Pride Fest returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual festival returns to the Hub City with the hope of inclusivity. Jackson Pride took place on Saturday as an all day event, that consisted of vendors, live music, community and a drag show. The event held activities and merchandise that had an emphasis on pride and...
WBBJ
Local art gallery celebrates 13 years
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local art event hits Jackson. Art in the Village hosted a meet and greet today, where individuals could purchase art from local artists. The event happened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Casey Jones Village. The event had a good turnout with many members of the community coming to admire the local artwork.
WBBJ
Mr. Anthony Buchanan
Services for Mr. Anthony Buchanan, age 67 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 12 Noon, at the New Hope Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Buchanan, you can click...
WBBJ
A Frosty Morning for Many On Sunday, But Temperatures Quickly Increase This Week
Weather Update – Sunday, October 9, 2022 – 7:00 PM. We had a chilly morning today with lows at 35 degrees in the Jackson area. Many did see frost, making it the first frost of the season for many. However, since then, we have continued to increase into the 70’s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze. Overnight, we should see temperatures drop into the 40’s with a few clouds moving in.
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
WBBJ
Community joins together in city wide prayer
JACKSON, Tenn.–Local community comes together for prayer. A city wide prayer meeting was held on Saturday afternoon, with people of different denominations coming together to pray for the city. Pastor Garry Martin, First Assembly of God, said “Today was an absolutely amazing day. It was a day for Christians...
WBBJ
Public meeting held to discuss future of animal shelter in Hardin County
SAVANNAH, Tenn.– A public meeting was held at the Hardin County courthouse to discuss the recent conditions and status of the Hardin County Animal Services Center. Chris Sikes, director of the shelter, gave a brief overview of the status of the shelter. In the past year, hundreds of strays...
WBBJ
JEA discusses rising energy costs, shares tips as winter approaches
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, the customers of Jackson Energy Authority are concerned with the increase in costs. “There are two things that drive utility bills,” said JEA’s VP of Operations Robert Mullins. “One is the weather, and of course in the summertime if it is extremely hot. We are all familiar with June, July, and August of this year, which were abnormally hot, especially June and July. Also, the price that Jackson Energy Authority pays for that energy.”
WBBJ
Cherished Homecoming event returns to Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local College celebrates Homecoming with a parade. This morning Lane College was in full swing for Homecoming and celebrated by having a parade. The parade started off with the sound of the Quiet Storm Marching Band followed by the Lane College color guard. Many alumni, current students,...
WBBJ
Jerry Lee Brazier
Jerry Lee Brazier, age 72, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Sarah Ruth James Brazier, departed this life Sunday morning, October 9, 2022 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. Jerry was born December 6, 1949 in Wayne County, Tennessee, the son of the late Albert...
WBBJ
Joe Winkfield
Mr. Joe Winkfield was born on August 10, 1937, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on September 29, 2022. A Tribute Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Chapel. Open Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
WBBJ
Freed-Hardeman gears up for Homecoming 2022
HENDERSON, Tenn. –A West TN university is getting ready for Homecoming. Freed-Hardeman University will celebrate its Homecoming this year from Friday, November 11 through Sunday November 13. The university’s theme this year is “The Story of Us.”. The university has several events planned for the week including,...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
WBBJ
6-year-old struck by vehicle in Martin, police say
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department says a six-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Friday. According to police, around 2:41 p.m. on October 7, officers responded to South Lindell Street in reference to a pedestrian stuck. A crash report states a 39-year-old woman from Martin was traveling...
WBBJ
2 arrested in Huntingdon after officers find drugs while serving warrant
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Two people were arrested in Huntingdon after authorities discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a home. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Herbert Strayhorn and 25-year-old Micah Leite were taken into custody on Monday. The TBI says officers with the Huntingdon Police Department and...
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck
► Update: Report names victim in fatal wreck involving state lawmaker — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane […]
