Read full article on original website
Related
Families gather for mass cremation of Thai nursery victims
Devastated families in Thailand gathered Tuesday for the cremation of their loved ones, killed in a nursery massacre that claimed 36 lives -- including 24 children. "They were only children."
WLOX
Anti-bullying rally in Gulfport draws more than 20 children
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a message that requires telling over and over again, and it never gets old for those promoting the anti-bullying story, because it could save someone’s life. At the second annual Anti-Bullying Rally on Saturday in Gulfport, organizers hoped to stop the practice before it starts.
Comments / 0