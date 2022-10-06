ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-bullying rally in Gulfport draws more than 20 children

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a message that requires telling over and over again, and it never gets old for those promoting the anti-bullying story, because it could save someone’s life. At the second annual Anti-Bullying Rally on Saturday in Gulfport, organizers hoped to stop the practice before it starts.
GULFPORT, MS

