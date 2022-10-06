DANVILLE -- Centerburg head coach Andy Colella knew his team was in for a dog fight when it headed to Danville this week. The Trojans and Blue Devils were tied for first place in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference with three weeks left in the regular season. They were nearly identical in play style – both physical, run-first teams with experienced playmakers on both sides of the ball – and they'd been in these kinds of situations before.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO