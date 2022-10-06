Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Knox County commissioners approve $200,000 to buy lots for new transit hub
MOUNT VERNON — Late last month, the Knox County commissioners formally approved buying two parcels on the city's west side for a new transit facility. The county will pay the Knox County Land Reutilization Corp., aka Knox County Land Bank, $200,000 for the lots at 503 W. High and 7-9 N. Norton St. The land bank bought the Norton Street parcel in January for $350,000 and the High Street lot in June 2021 for $500,000.
Knox Pages
Centerburg BOE approves purchase of HVAC units
CENTERBURG — Centerburg's Board of Education approved the purchase of several new Heating Ventilation & Air Conditioning units for the administrative building, costing roughly $570,000. The heat and cooling units are expected to be installed during the summer, Centerburg Supt. Ryan Gallwitz said. The HVAC units will be paid...
Knox Pages
Part II: The Kenyon hazing death of Stewart Pierson -- a disastrous accident
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 1905, a contingent of Delta Kappa Epsilon (also known as “Dekes”) left the fraternity building and headed south through Gambier toward the railroad trestle. GALLERY: Part II of Kenyon hazing death.
Knox Pages
Centerburg supt. wants to bring joy back into schools
CENTERBURG — Ryan Gallwitz is still in the honeymoon period as Centerburg's new superintendent. In July, he was on vacation at New Smyrna Beach, Florida with his wife. Gallwitz was still the principal at Centerburg High School, a position he held for the last 10 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Kenyon's Shands earns NCAC Defensive Player of the Week honors
CLEVELAND -- Kenyon's Darryl Shands was selected as the football defensive Athlete of the Week by the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) after helping the Owls to a comeback victory. The senior linebacker shut down Oberlin College in the fourth quarter on two occasions to preserve a 28-21 win, boosting...
Knox Pages
Danville Police reports from Oct. 1-10
DANVILLE -- Listed below are the Danville Police reports from Oct. 1 through Oct. 10.
Knox Pages
Last-minute TD propels Centerburg past Danville in pivotal KMAC clash
DANVILLE -- Centerburg head coach Andy Colella knew his team was in for a dog fight when it headed to Danville this week. The Trojans and Blue Devils were tied for first place in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference with three weeks left in the regular season. They were nearly identical in play style – both physical, run-first teams with experienced playmakers on both sides of the ball – and they'd been in these kinds of situations before.
Comments / 0