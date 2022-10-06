ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Car Fire Disrupts Traffic On Garden State Parkway

A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One of three...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed

An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ejection#Traffic Accident
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Firefighters Battle Structure Fire in Howell [VIDEO]

Firefighters are currently battling a home fire in Howell. The fire broke out on Brickyard Road. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment

Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
BreakingAC

Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe

A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Stolen vehicle, car burglaries under investigation in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Readington Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and several car burglaries that occurred on Central Avenue and Haver Place, police said. The crimes occurred on Wednesday, October 4 between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police said. Police are asking residents...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy