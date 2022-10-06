Read full article on original website
Car Fire Disrupts Traffic On Garden State Parkway
A car fire closed one lane of the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 on the parkway northbound north of Exit 117 in Aberdeen Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. One of three...
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Watch Out, I Might Ram Your Car on Tilton Road in Northfield, NJ
Possibly by accident, though. Every day I drive down Northfield's Tilton Road (where our offices and studios are located) and sometimes, I feel like I'm living in some sort of demolition derby scenario. As I move down the roadway (at the speed limit!) cars are always waiting to pull into...
Speeding Jeep That Killed Elizabeth Bar Patron Abandoned Half-Mile From Crash Scene
A speeding Jeep that struck and killed a 31-year-old man leaving an Elizabeth bar was abandoned about half-a-mile from the crash scene overnight, authorities said. The Jeep was apparently speeding toward Newark when it struck the victim near 844 Newark Ave., as he was leaving Nugents Tavern, Elizabeth police said.
Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway Crash Goes Off Overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 PM in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Dinosaur sculptures at N.J. state park apparently destroyed
An artist’s dinosaur sculptures hidden in the woods in a state park in Monmouth County appear to have been destroyed, according to photos of the park taken on Monday. The sculptures, made out of sticks, branches and twine, were knocked over and in piles on the ground in Allaire State Park. It’s unclear how they were destroyed.
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
JUST IN: Firefighters Battle Structure Fire in Howell [VIDEO]
Firefighters are currently battling a home fire in Howell. The fire broke out on Brickyard Road. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment
Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.Almost 25 people in total are without a home now.The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.
4 Seriously Hurt In Double NJ Turnpike Crashes (PHOTOS)
Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries in two crashes on the New Jersey Turnpike just hours apart on Thursday, Oct. 6, first responders said. Robbinsville and Bordentown Township firefighters responded to the first crash near milepost 59.2 south of exit 7A and found that a person had a severe head injury after a truck had overturned in the outer lanes around 9:20 a.m., the Robbinsville Fire Department said.
Water main break that affected three counties sealed, but full service still days away for some
Crews sealed a ruptured water main in Nutley from Sunday evening that prompted two towns to declare emergencies and affected hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. “The leak in the affected pipe has been located and has been sealed,” said William J. Maer, a spokesman...
Egg Harbor Township teen reported missing
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Egg Harbor Township teen. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described at being...
NJ towns declare state of emergency after huge 72 inch water main break
MONTCLAIR — Two North Jersey towns each declared a state of emergency Saturday after a massive 72-inch water main break in Nutley. For the duration of each state of emergency, Montclair and Glen Ridge are not permitting any non-essential water use. The municipalities are both experiencing low water supplies and low water pressure.
Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe
A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
Stolen vehicle, car burglaries under investigation in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Readington Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and several car burglaries that occurred on Central Avenue and Haver Place, police said. The crimes occurred on Wednesday, October 4 between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police said. Police are asking residents...
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Teen Stabbing Suspects Lead Pursuit Across Union County In Stolen Car: Police
Three 16-year-old boys led a police pursuit in a stolen car after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Linden Friday, Oct. 7, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on the 400 block of N. Wood Avenue, Linden police said. The victim, of Elizabeth, was treated on scene then...
