The Other Art Fair: Art Reframed October 20-23

The Other Art Fair is a global gathering of creative thinkers, game changers and pleasure seekers sharing emerging talent and unforgettable experiences. This is the 4th edition of The Other Art Fair Dallas, happening at Dallas Market Hall October 20-23, 2022. Tickets available at https://www.theotherartfair.com/dallas/. Set against the backdrop of...
How To Integrate Collage And Drawing Into Your Painting w/ Murielle White

Workshop: How To Integrate Collage And Drawing Into Your Painting. Enrollment Fee: $85.00. Wednesday October 19, 2022 5:30pm. For introducing another technique for your own artwork. Excellent for recording quick memories when you travel and for your own diary. Supplied by instructor for class use:. 140lbs cold press paper: size...
The Sneaker Art Class w/ iceyboykev

Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA. Kevin will briefly describe the preparation process of customizing a shoe and working with leather as a canvas. You will then proceed to prep your shoes to get them ready for painting. Giving the participants artistic freedom, the workshop will not focus on one specific design, but Kevin will interactively guide the workshop participants through the painting process. PRICE: $150.00 CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED MATERIALS *all materials provided are for the students to keep and take home* Angelus acrylic leather paint (provided), Detail brushes (provided), Deglazer + cotton balls (provided), Leather shoes (sneakers, boots, basketball shoes, etc.) *must provide your own shoes*, Angelus acrylic finisher (provided) https://www.artsfortworth.org/event-details/the-sneaker-art-class.
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million

The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
New neighborhood under construction in Mesquite

Kindred Homes has begun construction on its newest Mesquite neighborhood, Berkshire Estates. The community will be constructed using a unique lineup of floor plans with a variety of upgrades, all built on one-acre lots.
Bread Winners under new ownership

Bread Winners, the Uptown-based restaurant known for weekend brunch with a location at NorthPark (in the former Cibus Italian spot), has a new owner. After 28 years, the restaurant chain founded by Jim and Cindy Hughes has sold to real estate investor Josh Bock and his company Strategy Capital. However, not all of the family has left the business.
Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

From the Women of Hope Breakfast to a Pinterest-inspired convention, our photojournalists at the Fort Worth Report capture the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. Republish our articles for free,...
Local Principal Becomes Finalist For National Award

Ten months after receiving a statewide middle-school principal of the year award, a local Texas educator has emerged as one of three finalists for a similar honor at the national level. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is eyeing Colleyville Middle School principal David Arencibia as a possible winner...
Construction of Local Waterfront Restaurant Complex Continues

The second phase of a waterfront restaurant complex project is set to begin in November. Located on Lake Ray Hubbard, the development is a part of the $1 billion Sapphire Bay mixed-use project. The Sapphire Bay development is established off Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The land faces the lake, which...
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake

Bald eagles soaring in Dallas may make a home at White Rock Lake, says a Dallas biologist. It’s been almost a year since two bald eagles were first spotted northeast of Dallas near Lake Highlands Park. Now, it seems they have come back with the return of cool temperatures.
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco

Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
