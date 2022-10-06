Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA. Kevin will briefly describe the preparation process of customizing a shoe and working with leather as a canvas. You will then proceed to prep your shoes to get them ready for painting. Giving the participants artistic freedom, the workshop will not focus on one specific design, but Kevin will interactively guide the workshop participants through the painting process. PRICE: $150.00 CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED MATERIALS *all materials provided are for the students to keep and take home* Angelus acrylic leather paint (provided), Detail brushes (provided), Deglazer + cotton balls (provided), Leather shoes (sneakers, boots, basketball shoes, etc.) *must provide your own shoes*, Angelus acrylic finisher (provided) https://www.artsfortworth.org/event-details/the-sneaker-art-class.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO