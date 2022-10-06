Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
artgroupsdfw.com
The Art Club of McKinney – Poetic Dance of Abstracts with Robin Maria Pedrero
If you’ve questioned abstract painting, experimented or have both feet immersed in this pool of colors, shapes and lines this program will capture your creative spirit. The Art Club of McKinney at the HUB 102 W. Lamar, McKinney, TX 9:30 – NOON. For more about the artist see https://www.robinmariapedrero.com.
artgroupsdfw.com
The Other Art Fair: Art Reframed October 20-23
The Other Art Fair is a global gathering of creative thinkers, game changers and pleasure seekers sharing emerging talent and unforgettable experiences. This is the 4th edition of The Other Art Fair Dallas, happening at Dallas Market Hall October 20-23, 2022. Tickets available at https://www.theotherartfair.com/dallas/. Set against the backdrop of...
artgroupsdfw.com
How To Integrate Collage And Drawing Into Your Painting w/ Murielle White
Workshop: How To Integrate Collage And Drawing Into Your Painting. Enrollment Fee: $85.00. Wednesday October 19, 2022 5:30pm. For introducing another technique for your own artwork. Excellent for recording quick memories when you travel and for your own diary. Supplied by instructor for class use:. 140lbs cold press paper: size...
artgroupsdfw.com
The Sneaker Art Class w/ iceyboykev
Arts Fort Worth, 1300 Gendy St, Fort Worth, TX 76107, USA. Kevin will briefly describe the preparation process of customizing a shoe and working with leather as a canvas. You will then proceed to prep your shoes to get them ready for painting. Giving the participants artistic freedom, the workshop will not focus on one specific design, but Kevin will interactively guide the workshop participants through the painting process. PRICE: $150.00 CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED MATERIALS *all materials provided are for the students to keep and take home* Angelus acrylic leather paint (provided), Detail brushes (provided), Deglazer + cotton balls (provided), Leather shoes (sneakers, boots, basketball shoes, etc.) *must provide your own shoes*, Angelus acrylic finisher (provided) https://www.artsfortworth.org/event-details/the-sneaker-art-class.
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
luxury-houses.net
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
starlocalmedia.com
New neighborhood under construction in Mesquite
Kindred Homes has begun construction on its newest Mesquite neighborhood, Berkshire Estates. The community will be constructed using a unique lineup of floor plans with a variety of upgrades, all built on one-acre lots.
advocatemag.com
Bread Winners under new ownership
Bread Winners, the Uptown-based restaurant known for weekend brunch with a location at NorthPark (in the former Cibus Italian spot), has a new owner. After 28 years, the restaurant chain founded by Jim and Cindy Hughes has sold to real estate investor Josh Bock and his company Strategy Capital. However, not all of the family has left the business.
fortworthreport.org
Click! A look back at the top photos of the week in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
From the Women of Hope Breakfast to a Pinterest-inspired convention, our photojournalists at the Fort Worth Report capture the diversity of events through images of the week. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. Republish our articles for free,...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
You Won’t Believe This Amazing Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum Featuring Your Favorite Fairy Tales!
Each Fall, one of the best places to celebrate pumpkins is the incredible displays and exhibits at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens! They always have an incredible theme, and this year’s is Fairy Tales, with Cinderella, Jack and the Bean Stalk, the Sword in the Stone and more!
dallasexpress.com
Local Principal Becomes Finalist For National Award
Ten months after receiving a statewide middle-school principal of the year award, a local Texas educator has emerged as one of three finalists for a similar honor at the national level. The National Association of Secondary School Principals is eyeing Colleyville Middle School principal David Arencibia as a possible winner...
dallasexpress.com
Construction of Local Waterfront Restaurant Complex Continues
The second phase of a waterfront restaurant complex project is set to begin in November. Located on Lake Ray Hubbard, the development is a part of the $1 billion Sapphire Bay mixed-use project. The Sapphire Bay development is established off Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The land faces the lake, which...
dallasexpress.com
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake
Bald eagles soaring in Dallas may make a home at White Rock Lake, says a Dallas biologist. It’s been almost a year since two bald eagles were first spotted northeast of Dallas near Lake Highlands Park. Now, it seems they have come back with the return of cool temperatures.
Here’s a Look at the Huge Fish From Day One of the Fall Shoot Out
Day number one of the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shoot Out is in the books, and an angler for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has staked his claim for the grand prize valued at $55,000. But, as tournament director Bob Sealy so often points out..."It ain't over 'til it's over." The morning...
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
An Artist’s Eye Took This Farmer’s Branch Home From Good To Great
Get a load of this one, you little fiddlefarts. It’s a real deal remodel in Farmers Branch. You know that little corner of Farmers Branch that’s right by Dallas. Like three blocks from the city line. I don’t know why I feel like calling that out, but I do. Hey, we’re not all Rand McNally, you know?
checkoutdfw.com
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco
Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her. Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend....
